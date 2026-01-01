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Poster of The Detached Mission
5.3
Kinoafisha Films The Detached Mission
5.3

The Detached Mission

, 1986
Odinochnoe plavanie
USSR / Action, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Detached Mission
5.3

Synopsis

In the waters of the Pacific Ocean, regular maneuvers of the Soviet and American squadrons are taking place. After months of autonomous navigation, our military frigate heads to its home base. The distress signal received forces sailors to change course. The CIA arranges a provocation: on a secret American base, one of the missile launchers was prepared for a real strike on the enemy’s squadron. Instead of saving people, Soviet sailors will have to intervene in the deadly game started by NATO. At the cost of tremendous effort, the crew of one of the Soviet ships managed to prevent the catastrophe provoked by CIA agents. They enter a real battle...

Cast

Mikhail Nozhkin
Mikhail Nozhkin
Shatokhin
Aleksandr Fatyushin
Aleksandr Fatyushin
Sasha Kruglov
Nartay Begalin
Parshin
Sergey Nasibov
Sergey Nasibov
Danilov
Vitaly Zikora
Jack Harrison
Arnis Licitis
Arnis Licitis
Jack Hessalt
Oleg Golubitsky
Admiral Repin
Valeri Vinogradov
Rear Admiral Yuryev
Sergei Volkosh
Pavlov
Nikolay Lavrov
Nikolay Lavrov
Sgt. Eddie Griffith
Director Mikhail Tumanishvili
Writer Yevgeni Mesyatsev
Composer Viktor Babushkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 12 February 1986
Release date
1 May 1986 Russia
8 May 1987 Germany
5 November 1987 Spain 13
12 February 1986 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Odinochnoe plavanie, The Detached Mission, Den ensamma resan, Il guerriero venuto dall'est, Im Alleingang, Iskuryhmä, Le Soviet, Osamělá plavba, Red Mission, Samotny rejs, Savarankiška misija, Solo Voyage, Solo Voyage: The Revenge, Soviet: la respuesta, Veszélyes őrjárat, Одиночное плавание, デタッチド・ミッション, Le Soviet: La Revanche, Одиночне плавання

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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