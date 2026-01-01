In the waters of the Pacific Ocean, regular maneuvers of the Soviet and American squadrons are taking place. After months of autonomous navigation, our military frigate heads to its home base. The distress signal received forces sailors to change course. The CIA arranges a provocation: on a secret American base, one of the missile launchers was prepared for a real strike on the enemy’s squadron. Instead of saving people, Soviet sailors will have to intervene in the deadly game started by NATO. At the cost of tremendous effort, the crew of one of the Soviet ships managed to prevent the catastrophe provoked by CIA agents. They enter a real battle...
Odinochnoe plavanie, The Detached Mission, Den ensamma resan, Il guerriero venuto dall'est, Im Alleingang, Iskuryhmä, Le Soviet, Osamělá plavba, Red Mission, Samotny rejs, Savarankiška misija, Solo Voyage, Solo Voyage: The Revenge, Soviet: la respuesta, Veszélyes őrjárat, Одиночное плавание, デタッチド・ミッション, Le Soviet: La Revanche, Одиночне плавання
Film rating
5.3
Rate10 votes
5.3IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Sasha KruglovYou BIIIITCH!
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