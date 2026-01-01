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Poster of Путешествие будет приятным
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Путешествие будет приятным
6.0

Путешествие будет приятным

, 1982
Путешествие будет приятным
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Путешествие будет приятным
6.0

Cast

Svetlana Amanova
Svetlana Amanova
Lyuda
Boris Galkin
Boris Galkin
Gennadiy
Baadur Tsuladze
Refrigerator Driver
Igor Yankovsky
Igor Yankovsky
Andrey
Veronika Izotova
Veronika Izotova
Olya
Lydia Smirnova
Lydia Smirnova
Natalya Vasilyevna
Yelizaveta Surzhikova
Masha
Vladimir Kuznetsov
Volodya
Aleksandr Glovyak
Photographer
Lyubov Sokolova
Lyubov Sokolova
Yelizaveta Georgiyevna
Director Albert S. Mkrtchyan
Writer Anatoly Eyramdzhan, Albert S. Mkrtchyan
Composer Yuriy Saulskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 13 June 1983
Release date
13 June 1983 Russia
Production Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Puteshestvie budet priyatnym, Путешествие будет приятным

Film rating

6.0
Rate 11 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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