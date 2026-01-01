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Poster of Yellow Earth
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Yellow Earth
7.1

Yellow Earth

, 1984
Huang tu di / Yellow Earth
China / Drama / 18+
Poster of Yellow Earth
7.1

Cast

Wang Xueqi
Wang Xueqi
Bai Xue
Quiang Liu
Tuo Tan
Director Chen Kaige
Writer Chen Kaige, Lan Ke, Ziliang Zhang
Composer Jiping Zhao
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 19 August 1984
Release date
19 August 1984 China
4 December 1987 Finland
18 May 1987 Germany
9 May 1985 Hong Kong
5 January 1989 Hungary
12 July 1986 Japan
6 August 1987 Netherlands
2 August 1989 Spain
29 October 1986 Sweden
Production Guangxi Film Studio
Also known as
Huang tu di, Yellow Earth, Terra Amarela, 黃土地, Den gula jorden, Den gule jord, Hoàng Thổ Địa, Huang Tudi, Keltainen maa, La Terre jaune, Sárga föld, Terra gialla, Tierra amarilla, Yellow River, Żółta ziemia, Желтая земля, 黄土地, 黄色い大地

Film rating

7.1
Rate 14 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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