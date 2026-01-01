Similar films for Yellow Earth
Together Drama
2002, South Korea / China
6.0
The Promise Action, Fairy Tale, Drama
2005, China
6.0
Forever Enthralled History, Drama
2008, China / Hong Kong
6.0
Still Life Drama, Romantic
2006, China / Hong Kong
5.0
Raise the Red Lantern Drama, Romantic
1991, China / Hong Kong / Taiwan
8.0
Ju Dou Drama, Romantic
1990, China
7.0
Red Sorghum War, Drama
1987, China
7.0
Ten Minutes Older: Trumpet Drama
2002, Great Britain / Germany / Spain / Netherlands / Finland / China
7.0
Farewell My Concubine Drama
1993, China / Hong Kong
8.0
Caught in the Web Thriller, Drama
2012, China
6.0
The Emperor and the Assassin Drama, History
1998, France / Japan / China
7.0
Chang jin hu zhi shui men qiao Action, Drama, History
2022, China
5.0