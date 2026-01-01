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Poster of Иван Бабушкин
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Иван Бабушкин
6.6

Иван Бабушкин

, 1985
Иван Бабушкин
USSR / Biography, History / 18+
Poster of Иван Бабушкин
6.6

Cast

Valeriy Vasilyev
Aleksey Zharkov
Aleksey Zharkov
Anna Kamenkova
Anna Kamenkova
Vatslav Dvorzhetsky
Andrey Sergeyev
Yekaterina Vasilyeva
Yekaterina Vasilyeva
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 4 hours 16 minutes
Production year 1985
Production Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Ivan Babushkin, Иван Бабушкин

Film rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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