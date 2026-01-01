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7.2
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The Soldier's Tale
7.2
The Soldier's Tale
, 1984
The Soldier's Tale
USA / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
7.2
Synopsis
A soldier, returning home from war, chances upon a stranger who offers to buy his violin, the stranger is none other than the devil
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Cast
Max von Sydow
The Devil
Dušan Makavejev
Ilya Grigorivich Vertov, The Soldier
Andre Gregory
The Narrator
Galina Panova
The Princess
Theodore Gottlieb
The Herald
Mike Mearian
The Announcer
Henri Salvador
Le soldat
Henri Salvador
Le soldat
Serge Gainsbourg
Le diable
Serge Gainsbourg
Le diable
François Perrier
Le narrateur
François Perrier
Le narrateur
Director
R.O. Blechman
,
Christian Blackwood
Writer
R.O. Blechman
,
Charles Ferdinand Ramuz
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USA
Runtime
51 minutes
Production year
1984
World premiere
1 January 1984
Release date
1 January 1984
Great Britain
Production
R.O. Blechman Inc., WGBH
Also known as
The Soldier's Tale, L'histoire du soldat
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Cartoon rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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