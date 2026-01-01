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Poster of The Soldier's Tale
7.2
Kinoafisha Films The Soldier's Tale
7.2

The Soldier's Tale

, 1984
The Soldier's Tale
USA / Animation / 18+
Poster of The Soldier's Tale
7.2

Synopsis

A soldier, returning home from war, chances upon a stranger who offers to buy his violin, the stranger is none other than the devil

Cast

Max von Sydow
Max von Sydow
The Devil
Dušan Makavejev
Ilya Grigorivich Vertov, The Soldier
Andre Gregory
The Narrator
Galina Panova
The Princess
Theodore Gottlieb
The Herald
Mike Mearian
The Announcer
Henri Salvador
Le soldat
Henri Salvador
Le soldat
Serge Gainsbourg
Serge Gainsbourg
Le diable
Serge Gainsbourg
Serge Gainsbourg
Le diable
François Perrier
François Perrier
Le narrateur
François Perrier
François Perrier
Le narrateur
Director R.O. Blechman, Christian Blackwood
Writer R.O. Blechman, Charles Ferdinand Ramuz
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 51 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 1 January 1984
Release date
1 January 1984 Great Britain
Production R.O. Blechman Inc., WGBH
Also known as
The Soldier's Tale, L'histoire du soldat

Cartoon rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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