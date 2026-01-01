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Poster of We Are Cheerful, Happy, Talented!
6.1
Kinoafisha Films We Are Cheerful, Happy, Talented!
6.1

We Are Cheerful, Happy, Talented!

, 1987
My vesely, schastlivy, talantlivy!
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of We Are Cheerful, Happy, Talented!
6.1

Synopsis

A troubled journalist is joining the club which promotes healthy lifestyle.

Cast

Marina Neyolova
Marina Neyolova
Lyalya Surikova - reporter
Stanislav Lyubshin
Stanislav Lyubshin
Pavel Klyuev
Aleksandr Mikhaylov
Aleksandr Mikhaylov
Petya - muzh Lyali
Elena Drobysheva
Elena Drobysheva
Marina - doch Lyali
Rimma Markova
Rimma Markova
Ira
Sergey Gazarov
Sergey Gazarov
Feliks
Tatyana Dogileva
Tatyana Dogileva
Larisa
Marharyta Krynytsyna
Mariya Gorhkova
Vadim Lyubshin
Vitya
Veronika Kosenkova
pedagog-repetitor gruppy 'Prometey'
Director Aleksandr Surin
Writer Tatyana Khloplyankina, Alla Krinitsyna
Composer Eduard Artemyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 1 December 1986
Release date
1 December 1986 Russia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
My vesely, schastlivy, talantlivy!, Мы веселы, счастливы, талантливы!, We Are Cheerful, Happy, Talented!

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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