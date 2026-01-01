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6.1
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We Are Cheerful, Happy, Talented!
6.1
We Are Cheerful, Happy, Talented!
, 1987
My vesely, schastlivy, talantlivy!
USSR / Drama / 18+
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6.1
Synopsis
A troubled journalist is joining the club which promotes healthy lifestyle.
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Cast
Marina Neyolova
Lyalya Surikova - reporter
Stanislav Lyubshin
Pavel Klyuev
Aleksandr Mikhaylov
Petya - muzh Lyali
Elena Drobysheva
Marina - doch Lyali
Rimma Markova
Ira
Sergey Gazarov
Feliks
Tatyana Dogileva
Larisa
Marharyta Krynytsyna
Mariya Gorhkova
Vadim Lyubshin
Vitya
Veronika Kosenkova
pedagog-repetitor gruppy 'Prometey'
Director
Aleksandr Surin
Writer
Tatyana Khloplyankina
,
Alla Krinitsyna
Composer
Eduard Artemyev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
1987
World premiere
1 December 1986
Release date
1 December 1986
Russia
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
My vesely, schastlivy, talantlivy!, Мы веселы, счастливы, талантливы!, We Are Cheerful, Happy, Talented!
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
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