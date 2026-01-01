ProductionNew World Pictures, Balcor Film Investors
Also known as
Wanted Dead or Alive, Wanted: Dead or Alive, Mort ou vif, Взять живым или мёртвым, Aranıyor: Ölü ya da Diri, Atrápenlo vivo o muerto, Buscado Vivo o Muerto, Dusørjægeren, Elävänä tai kuolleena, Exterminador Implacável, Foglakozása: Fejvadász, Gesucht - Tot oder lebendig, Kataziteitai: Nekros i zontanos, Poszukiwany żywy lub martwy, Procura-se Morto ou Vivo, Procurado Vivo ou Morto, Se busca vivo o muerto, Trazi se ziv ili mrtav, Wanted vivo o morto, Καταζητείται νεκρός ή ζωντανός, Търси се: Жив или мъртъв, ウォンテッド（1986）, Zatykač - Mrtvý nebo živý, 捕杀
Film rating
5.9
Rate15 votes
5.9IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Philmore WalkerThe next time you fuck me Lipton, kiss me first!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.