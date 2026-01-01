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Poster of Wanted: Dead or Alive
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Wanted: Dead or Alive
5.9

Wanted: Dead or Alive

, 1987
Wanted: Dead or Alive
USA / Action, Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of Wanted: Dead or Alive
5.9

Cast

Rutger Hauer
Rutger Hauer
Nick Randall
Gene Simmons
Malak Al Rahim
Robert Guillaume
Robert Guillaume
Philmore Walker
Mel Harris
Terry
William Russ
Danny Quintz
Susan MacDonald
Louise Quintz
Jerry Hardin
John Lipton
Hugh Gillin
Patrick Donoby
Robert Harper
Dave Henderson
Eli Danker
Robert Aziz
Director Gary Sherman
Writer Michael Patrick Goodman, Brian Taggert, Gary Sherman
Composer Joe Renzetti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 14 January 1987
Release date
14 January 1987 Russia 16+
23 July 1987 Germany
14 January 1987 Kazakhstan
5 June 1987 Portugal M/16
16 January 1987 USA
14 January 1987 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $4,500,000
Worldwide Gross $7,555,000
Production New World Pictures, Balcor Film Investors
Also known as
Wanted Dead or Alive, Wanted: Dead or Alive, Mort ou vif, Взять живым или мёртвым, Aranıyor: Ölü ya da Diri, Atrápenlo vivo o muerto, Buscado Vivo o Muerto, Dusørjægeren, Elävänä tai kuolleena, Exterminador Implacável, Foglakozása: Fejvadász, Gesucht - Tot oder lebendig, Kataziteitai: Nekros i zontanos, Poszukiwany żywy lub martwy, Procura-se Morto ou Vivo, Procurado Vivo ou Morto, Se busca vivo o muerto, Trazi se ziv ili mrtav, Wanted vivo o morto, Καταζητείται νεκρός ή ζωντανός, Търси се: Жив или мъртъв, ウォンテッド（1986）, Zatykač - Mrtvý nebo živý, 捕杀

Film rating

5.9
Rate 15 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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