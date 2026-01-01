The River, La rivière, Río violento, Река, A folyó, Cuando el río crece, El río, Elven, Floden, Ha-Nahar, Il fiume dell'ira, Juntos, Kun joki tulvii, Menschen am Fluss, Menschen am Fluß, Nehir, O Rio, O Rio do Desespero, Râul, Reka, Řeka, Rijeka, Rzeka, Stormfloden, To potami tis orgis, Upe, Το ποτάμι της οργής, Реката, Ріка, ザ・リバー（1984）, 怒河春醒
Film rating
6.3
Rate10 votes
6.3IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Joe WadeSooner or later there's gonna be too much rain, or too much drought, or too much corn... I can wait.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.