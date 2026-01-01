Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The River
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The River
6.3

The River

, 1984
The River
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The River
6.3

Synopsis

Farming family battles severe storms, a bank threatening to reposses their farm, and other hard times in a battle to save and hold on to their farm.

Cast

Mel Gibson
Mel Gibson
Tom Garvey
Sissy Spacek
Sissy Spacek
Mae Garvey
Scott Glenn
Scott Glenn
Joe Wade
Shane Bailey
Lewis Garvey
Becky Jo Lynch
Beth Garvey
Don Hood
Senator Neiswinder
Billy Green Bush
Harve Stanley
James Tolkan
James Tolkan
Howard Simpson
Bob W. Douglas
Hal Richardson
Andrew Stahl
Dave Birkin
Director Mark Rydell
Writer Robert Dillon, Julian Barry
Composer John Williams
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 1 December 1984
Release date
8 March 1985 Germany 12
25 April 1985 Italy
28 March 1985 Netherlands 6
1 December 1984 USA PG
Budget $18,000,000
Worldwide Gross $11,489,982
Production Universal Pictures
Also known as
The River, La rivière, Río violento, Река, A folyó, Cuando el río crece, El río, Elven, Floden, Ha-Nahar, Il fiume dell'ira, Juntos, Kun joki tulvii, Menschen am Fluss, Menschen am Fluß, Nehir, O Rio, O Rio do Desespero, Râul, Reka, Řeka, Rijeka, Rzeka, Stormfloden, To potami tis orgis, Upe, Το ποτάμι της οργής, Реката, Ріка, ザ・リバー（1984）, 怒河春醒

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb

Quotes

Joe Wade Sooner or later there's gonna be too much rain, or too much drought, or too much corn... I can wait.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more