6.3Govorit Moskva
Govorit Moskva, 1985
USSR / War / 18+
Cast
Oksana Zakharova
Tanya
Yuriy Kayurov
Troitskiy
Aleksey Vanin
Fyodor Orlov
Raisa Trebukh
Raya Zhigalova
Director Renita Grigoryeva, Yuriy Grigorev
Writer Renita Grigoryeva
Composer Pavel Chekalov
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 1 August 1986
Release date
|1 August 1986
|USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Govorit Moskva, Говорит Москва, Danışan Moskvadır
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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