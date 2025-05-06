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Poster of Govorit Moskva
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Govorit Moskva
6.3

Govorit Moskva

, 1985
Govorit Moskva
USSR / War / 18+
Poster of Govorit Moskva
6.3

Cast

Boris Nevzorov
Boris Nevzorov
Vasiliy Orlov
Lyudmila Zaytseva
Lyudmila Zaytseva
Lyubov Borisova
Oksana Zakharova
Tanya
Yuriy Kayurov
Troitskiy
Lyubov Sokolova
Lyubov Sokolova
Orlova
Aleksey Vanin
Fyodor Orlov
Yuriy Katin-Yartsev
Yuriy Katin-Yartsev
Iosif Ilyich
Sergey Varchuk
Sergey Varchuk
Yevgeniy Orlov
Marina Yakovleva
Marina Yakovleva
Natasha Orlova
Raisa Trebukh
Raya Zhigalova
Director Renita Grigoryeva, Yuriy Grigorev
Writer Renita Grigoryeva
Composer Pavel Chekalov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 1 August 1986
Release date
1 August 1986 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Govorit Moskva, Говорит Москва, Danışan Moskvadır

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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