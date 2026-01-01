At the end of WWII the Dutch resistance kills a German officer in front of the house of a Dutch family. Years after the war the young boy who witnessed the killing runs into the members of the resistance who committed the killing.
De aanslag, El asalto, The Assault, Asaltul, Atak, Atentat, Der Anschlag, I epithesi, L'assaut, L'attentat, Merénylet, Muistojen vanki, Napaść, O Assalto, O Ataque, Overgrebet, Profondo nero, Zamach, Напад, Нападение, Нападението, 追想のかなた
Film rating
7.2
Rate10 votes
7.2IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Anton SteenwijkMy parents were innocent.
Fake PloegMy father was too!
Anton SteenwijkI only know what I was told.
Fake PloegExactly.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.