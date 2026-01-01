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Poster of The Assault
7.2
Kinoafisha Films The Assault
7.2

The Assault

, 1986
De aanslag
Netherlands / Drama, History, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Assault
7.2

Synopsis

At the end of WWII the Dutch resistance kills a German officer in front of the house of a Dutch family. Years after the war the young boy who witnessed the killing runs into the members of the resistance who committed the killing.

Cast

Derek de Lint
Anton Steenwijk
Marc van Uchelen
Young Anton Steenwijk
Monique van de Ven
Truus Coster
John Kraaijkamp Sr.
Cor Takes
Huub van der Lubbe
Fake Ploeg
Elly Weller
Mrs. Beumer
Ina van der Molen
Karin Korteweg
Frans Vorstman
Father Steenwijk
Edda Barends
Mother Steenwijk
Casper de Boer
Peter Steenwijk
Director Fons Rademakers
Writer Gerard Soeteman, Harry Mulisch
Composer Jurriaan Andriessen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands
Runtime 2 hours 21 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 6 February 1986
Release date
2 May 1996 Germany
6 February 1986 Netherlands 12
Worldwide Gross $512,403
Production Fons Rademakers Produktie
Also known as
De aanslag, El asalto, The Assault, Asaltul, Atak, Atentat, Der Anschlag, I epithesi, L'assaut, L'attentat, Merénylet, Muistojen vanki, Napaść, O Assalto, O Ataque, Overgrebet, Profondo nero, Zamach, Напад, Нападение, Нападението, 追想のかなた

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb

Quotes

Anton Steenwijk My parents were innocent.
Fake Ploeg My father was too!
Anton Steenwijk I only know what I was told.
Fake Ploeg Exactly.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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