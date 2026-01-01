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5.6
Kinoafisha
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Trevozhnyy vylet
5.6
Trevozhnyy vylet
, 1984
Trevozhnyy vylet
USSR / Action / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
5.6
Synopsis
N/A
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Cast
Yevgeny Kindinov
Aleksey Zhiltsov - kapitan
Aleksandr Galibin
Vladimir Kokoryev - starshiy leytenent
Irina Dymchenko
Lyudmila Svetlichnaya
Vladimir Ferapontov
Nikolay Samokhvalov
Alexander Belyavsky
Kurlikhin
Niyezakhmad Musoyev
Yunus Safanov - leytenant
Aleksandr Samoylov
Aleksandr Flerovskiy - polkovnik
Vladimir Gusev
Vashurin - general-mayor
Yuriy Sarantsev
Nikolay Yurkov mayor
Boris Bachurin
Vladychin - podpolkovnik
Director
Vladimir Chebotaryov
Writer
Vladimir Chebotaryov
,
Vyacheslav Khotulyov
,
Yevgeni Voyevodin
Composer
Andrei Petrov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
1984
World premiere
20 April 1984
Release date
20 April 1984
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Trevozhnyy vylet, Alarmstart, Тревожный вылет
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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