Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Trevozhnyy vylet
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Trevozhnyy vylet
5.6

Trevozhnyy vylet

, 1984
Trevozhnyy vylet
USSR / Action / 18+
Poster of Trevozhnyy vylet
5.6

Synopsis

N/A

Cast

Yevgeny Kindinov
Yevgeny Kindinov
Aleksey Zhiltsov - kapitan
Aleksandr Galibin
Aleksandr Galibin
Vladimir Kokoryev - starshiy leytenent
Irina Dymchenko
Lyudmila Svetlichnaya
Vladimir Ferapontov
Nikolay Samokhvalov
Alexander Belyavsky
Alexander Belyavsky
Kurlikhin
Niyezakhmad Musoyev
Yunus Safanov - leytenant
Aleksandr Samoylov
Aleksandr Samoylov
Aleksandr Flerovskiy - polkovnik
Vladimir Gusev
Vashurin - general-mayor
Yuriy Sarantsev
Yuriy Sarantsev
Nikolay Yurkov mayor
Boris Bachurin
Vladychin - podpolkovnik
Director Vladimir Chebotaryov
Writer Vladimir Chebotaryov, Vyacheslav Khotulyov, Yevgeni Voyevodin
Composer Andrei Petrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 20 April 1984
Release date
20 April 1984 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Trevozhnyy vylet, Alarmstart, Тревожный вылет

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more