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Poster of Plenty
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Plenty
6.0

Plenty

, 1985
Plenty
USA, Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Poster of Plenty
6.0

Synopsis

A young Englishwoman spends twenty years to make whatever kind of life for herself, at the expense of others around her, in post-World War II England.

Cast

Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Susan
Charles Dance
Charles Dance
Raymond Brock
Hugh Laurie
Hugh Laurie
John Gielgud
John Gielgud
Sir Leonard Darwin
Sting
Ian McKellen
Ian McKellen
Burt Kwouk
André Maranne
Villon
Tracey Ullman
Tracey Ullman
Alice Park
Sam Neill
Sam Neill
Lazar
Tristram Jellinek
Dauncey
Peter Forbes-Robertson
Hotel Manager
Director Fred Schepisi
Writer David Hare
Composer Bruce Smeaton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 1985
World premiere 10 September 1985
Release date
10 September 1985 Russia
30 April 1986 Germany
10 September 1985 Kazakhstan
20 September 1985 USA
10 September 1985 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $6,148,000
Production Pressman Productions, RKO Pictures
Also known as
Plenty, Eine demanzipierte Frau, Bolluk, Bőség, For enhver pris, I asymvivasti, Izobilje, Min kärlek, mitt öde, Obfitość, Obilje, Plenty, o Mundo de uma Mulher, Plenty, Uma História de Mulher, Rakkauteni, kohtaloni, Till varje pris, Η ασυμβίβαστη, Беспокойное сердце, Изобилие, プレンティ, 誰為我伴, Plenty - O Mundo de Uma Mulher

Film rating

6.0
Rate 14 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025

Quotes

Susan Traherne I would stop, I would stop, I would stop fucking talking if I ever heard anybody else say anything worth fucking stopping talking for!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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