6.0Plenty
Plenty, 1985
USA, Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Synopsis
A young Englishwoman spends twenty years to make whatever kind of life for herself, at the expense of others around her, in post-World War II England.
Cast
Sting
Burt Kwouk
André Maranne
Villon
Tristram Jellinek
Dauncey
Peter Forbes-Robertson
Hotel Manager
Director Fred Schepisi
Writer David Hare
Composer Bruce Smeaton
Film details
Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 1985
World premiere 10 September 1985
Release date
|10 September 1985
|Russia
|30 April 1986
|Germany
|10 September 1985
|Kazakhstan
|20 September 1985
|USA
|10 September 1985
|Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $6,148,000
Production Pressman Productions, RKO Pictures
Also known as
Plenty, Eine demanzipierte Frau, Bolluk, Bőség, For enhver pris, I asymvivasti, Izobilje, Min kärlek, mitt öde, Obfitość, Obilje, Plenty, o Mundo de uma Mulher, Plenty, Uma História de Mulher, Rakkauteni, kohtaloni, Till varje pris, Η ασυμβίβαστη, Беспокойное сердце, Изобилие, プレンティ, 誰為我伴, Plenty - O Mundo de Uma Mulher
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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