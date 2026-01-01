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Poster of My 20th Century
7.0
Kinoafisha Films My 20th Century
7.0

My 20th Century

, 1989
Az én XX. századom
Hungary / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of My 20th Century
7.0

Cast

Dorota Segda
Anya
Oleg Yankovskiy
Oleg Yankovskiy
Z
Paulus Manker
Paulus Manker
Weininger Ottó
Péter Andorai
Thomas Edison
Gabor Maté
K
Gyula Kéry
ékszerész
Andrej Schwartz
Segéd
Sándor Téri
Huszár
Sándor Czvetkó
Anarchista fiú
Endre Koronczi
Lift boy
Director Ildikó Enyedi
Writer Ildikó Enyedi
Composer László Vidovszky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hungary
Runtime 3 hours 4 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 3 July 1989
Release date
3 July 1989 Russia 16+
1 September 1989 Hungary
13 January 1990 Japan R15+
Also known as
Az én XX. századom, My Twentieth Century, O Meu Século XX, Az én huszadik századom, Il mio XX secolo, Mein 20. Jahrhundert, Mi siglo XX, Minu 20. sajand, Mit 20. århundrede, Mitt 1900-tal, Mitt 20. århundre, Mój wiek XX, Mon 20e siècle, Mon vingtième siècle, Mon XX e siècle, Mon XXème siècle, My 20th Century, Ο εικοστός αιώνας μου, Моє двадцяте століття, Мой ХХ век, 我的二十世紀, 我的二十世纪, 私の20世紀

Film rating

7.0
Rate 14 votes
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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