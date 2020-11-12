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Poster of Raising Arizona
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Raising Arizona
7.6

Raising Arizona

, 1987
Raising Arizona
USA / Adventure, Crime, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Raising Arizona
7.6

Synopsis

When a childless couple of an ex-con and an ex-cop decide to help themselves to one of another family's quintuplets, their lives become more complicated than they anticipated.

Cast

Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage
H.I. McDunnough
Holly Hunter
Holly Hunter
Ed
Trey Wilson
Nathan Arizona, Sr.
John Goodman
John Goodman
Gale
William Forsythe
William Forsythe
Evelle
Sam McMurray
Glen
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand
Dot
Randall Cobb
Leonard Smalls
T.J. Kuhn
Nathan Junior
Lynne Kitei
Florence Arizona
Director Joel Coen, Ethan Coen
Writer Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
Composer Carter Burwell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1987
Online premiere 28 September 2016
World premiere 1 March 1987
Release date
6 March 1987 Russia 16+
16 June 1987 Australia M
10 September 1987 Brazil
13 March 1987 Canada
27 April 1987 France
28 May 1987 Germany
10 July 1987 Great Britain
19 August 1990 Hungary 18
2 October 1987 Ireland 15
26 March 1988 Japan R18+
6 March 1987 Kazakhstan
12 November 1987 Portugal
17 August 1987 Spain
1 March 1987 USA
6 March 1987 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $6,000,000
Worldwide Gross $29,180,280
Production Circle Films
Also known as
Raising Arizona, Arizona Junior, Educando a Arizona, Arizona Baby, Воспитывая Аризону, Aka chan Dorobô, Arizona Nunca Mais, Arizona tərbiyə edərkən, Arizonai ördögfióka, Arizonani tarbiyalash, Auginant Arizoną, Baby Arizona, Bắt Cóc Bé Arizona, Potíže s Arizonou, S-a furat Arizona, Ťažkosti s Arizonou, Zmatky v Arizoně, Zmätky v Arizone, Аризонаны тәрбиелеу, Виховання Аризони, Воспитание Аризоны, Да отгледаш Аризона, रेज़िंग ऐरिज़ोना, 扶養亞歷桑納, 撫養亞歷桑納, 赤ちゃん泥棒, 抚养亚历桑纳

Film rating

7.6
Rate 14 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Listen to the
soundtrack Raising Arizona

Quotes

[last lines]
H.I. [final lines] That night I had a dream. I dreamt I was as light as the ether- a floating spirit visiting things to come. The shades and shadows of the people in my life rassled their way their way into my slumber. I dreamed that Gale and Evelle had decided to return to prison. Probably that's just as well. I don't mean to sound superior, and they're a swell couple of guys, but maybe they weren't ready yet to come out into the world. And then I dreamed on, into the future, to a Christmas morn in the Arizona home where Nathan Junior was opening a present from a kindly couple who preferred to remain unknown. I saw Glen a few years later, still having no luck getting the cops to listen to his wild tales about me and Ed. Maybe he threw in one Polack joke too many. I don't know. And still I dreamed on, further into the future than I had ever dreamed before, watching Nathan Junior's progress from afar, taking pride in his accomplishments as if he were our own. Wondering if he ever thought of us and hoping that maybe we'd broadened his horizons a little even if he couldn't remember just how they got broadened. But still I hadn't dreamt nothing about me and Ed until the end. And this was cloudier cause it was years, years away. But I saw an old couple being visited by their children, and all their grandchildren too. The old couple weren't screwed up. And neither were their kids or their grandkids. And I don't know. You tell me. This whole dream, was it wishful thinking? Was I just fleeing reality like I know I'm liable to do? But me and Ed, we can be good too. And it seemed real. It seemed like us and it seemed like, well, our home. If not Arizona, then a land not too far away. Where all parents are strong and wise and capable and all children are happy and beloved. I don't know. Maybe it was Utah.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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