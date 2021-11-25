ProductionIthaca, Conacite Uno, American Film Institute (AFI)
Also known as
Under the Volcano, Bajo el volcán, Under vulkanen, Unter dem Vulkan, À Sombra do Vulcão, A vulkán alatt, Au-dessous du volcan, Debaixo do Vulcão, John Huston's Under the Volcano, Pod ognjenikom, Pod vulkanom, Pod wulkanem, Sota el volcà, Sotto il vulcano, Sub vulcan, Tulivuoren juurella, Ve stínu vulkánu, Κάτω απο το ηφαίστειο, Под вулкана, Под вулканом, У подножия вулкана, 火山のもとで, Sous le volcan
Film rating
6.9
Rate13 votes
6.8IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Geoffrey FirminHow, unless you drink as I do, can you hope to understand the beauty of an old indian woman playing dominoes with a chicken?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.