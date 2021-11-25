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Poster of Under the Volcano
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Under the Volcano
6.9

Under the Volcano

, 1984
Under the Volcano
USA, Mexico / Drama / 18+
Poster of Under the Volcano
6.9

Synopsis

The last 24 hours in the life of Geoffrey Firmin, a lonely, depressed English consul who retreats to alcohol for solace.

Cast

Albert Finney
Geoffrey Firmin
Jacqueline Bisset
Jacqueline Bisset
Yvonne Firmin
Anthony Andrews
Hugh Firmin
Ignacio López Tarso
Dr. Vigil
Katy Jurado
Senora Gregoria
James Villiers
Brit
Dawson Bray
Quincey
Carlos Riquelme
Bustamante
Jim McCarthy
Gringo
José René Ruiz
Dwarf
Director John Huston
Writer Malcolm Lowry, Guy Gallo
Composer Alex North
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Mexico
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1984
Online premiere 25 November 2021
World premiere 18 May 1984
Release date
12 June 1984 Russia 12+
15 November 1984 Argentina
20 June 1984 Brazil
20 June 1984 Finland K-16
7 October 2020 France
18 August 2016 Greece
17 August 1985 Japan
12 June 1984 Kazakhstan
28 March 1985 Mexico
4 October 1984 Netherlands
31 August 1984 Portugal
14 September 1984 Spain
20 June 1984 Sweden 15
12 June 1984 USA
12 June 1984 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $2,556,800
Production Ithaca, Conacite Uno, American Film Institute (AFI)
Also known as
Under the Volcano, Bajo el volcán, Under vulkanen, Unter dem Vulkan, À Sombra do Vulcão, A vulkán alatt, Au-dessous du volcan, Debaixo do Vulcão, John Huston's Under the Volcano, Pod ognjenikom, Pod vulkanom, Pod wulkanem, Sota el volcà, Sotto il vulcano, Sub vulcan, Tulivuoren juurella, Ve stínu vulkánu, Κάτω απο το ηφαίστειο, Под вулкана, Под вулканом, У подножия вулкана, 火山のもとで, Sous le volcan

Film rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
6.8 IMDb

Quotes

Geoffrey Firmin How, unless you drink as I do, can you hope to understand the beauty of an old indian woman playing dominoes with a chicken?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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