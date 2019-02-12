Ariel [after rescuing the Prince] Is he dead?

Scuttle It's hard to say.

[places his ear to Eric's foot]

Scuttle I... I can't make out a heartbeat.

Ariel No, look! He's breathing. He's so beautiful.

Ariel [singing] What would i give to live where you are?/ What would I pay to stay here beside you?/ what would I do to see you smiling at me?/ Where would we walk/ where would we run/ If we could stay all day in the sun/ Just you and me/ and I could be/ part of your world

Grimsby [Calling Out] Eric? Eric!

[the approaching Grimsby and Max's barking send a startled Ariel back into the ocean]

Grimsby [helping Eric to his feet] You really delight in these sadistic strains on my blood pressure, don't you?

Prince Eric A girl rescued me. She... she was singing. She had the most beaufiful voice.

Grimsby Eric, I think you've swallowed a bit too much seawater. Off we go. Come along, Max.

Sebastian [after watching the unfolding events] We just gonna forget this whole thing ever happened. The sea king will never know. You won't tell him.

Flounder [nods in agreement]

Sebastian I won't tell him. I will stay in one piece.

[Ariel has possitioned herself on top of a rock watching Eric longingly]