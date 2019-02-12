Ariel
[after rescuing the Prince]
Is he dead?
Scuttle
It's hard to say.
[places his ear to Eric's foot]
Scuttle
I... I can't make out a heartbeat.
Ariel
No, look! He's breathing. He's so beautiful.
Ariel
[singing]
What would i give to live where you are?/ What would I pay to stay here beside you?/ what would I do to see you smiling at me?/ Where would we walk/ where would we run/ If we could stay all day in the sun/ Just you and me/ and I could be/ part of your world
Grimsby
[Calling Out]
Eric? Eric!
[the approaching Grimsby and Max's barking send a startled Ariel back into the ocean]
Grimsby
[helping Eric to his feet]
You really delight in these sadistic strains on my blood pressure, don't you?
Prince Eric
A girl rescued me. She... she was singing. She had the most beaufiful voice.
Grimsby
Eric, I think you've swallowed a bit too much seawater. Off we go. Come along, Max.
Sebastian
[after watching the unfolding events]
We just gonna forget this whole thing ever happened. The sea king will never know. You won't tell him.
Flounder
[nods in agreement]
Sebastian
I won't tell him. I will stay in one piece.
[Ariel has possitioned herself on top of a rock watching Eric longingly]
Ariel
[sung]
I don't know when/ I don't know how/ But I know something's starting right now/ Watch and you'll see/ Someday I'll be/ Part of your world