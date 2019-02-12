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Poster of The Little Mermaid
7.7
The Little Mermaid - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Little Mermaid
7.7

The Little Mermaid

, 1989
The Little Mermaid
USA / Musical, Animation, Fairy Tale, Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Little Mermaid
7.7
The Little Mermaid - Trailer
The Little Mermaid  Trailer

Synopsis

A mermaid princess makes a Faustian bargain with an unscrupulous sea-witch in order to meet a human prince on land.

Cast

Jodi Benson
Jodi Benson
Ariel
Pat Carroll
Ursula
René Auberjonois
Louis
Christopher Daniel Barnes
Eric
Paddi Edwards
Jetsam
Buddy Hackett
Scuttle
Jason Marin
Flounder
Svetlana Svetikova
Anastasiya Minckovskaya
Aleksey Kolgan
Aleksey Kolgan
Samuel E. Wright
Sebastian
Kenneth Mars
Triton
Director Ron Clements, John Musker
Writer Gerrit Graham, John Musker, Ron Clements, Hans Christian Andersen, Howard Ashman
Composer Alan Menken
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1989
Online premiere 12 February 2019
World premiere 15 November 1989
Release date
26 September 2013 Russia WDSSPR 0+
5 July 1990 Australia
17 October 1990 Austria 12
26 September 2013 Belarus
30 November 1990 Brazil
17 November 1989 Canada
27 August 1998 Czechia U
6 November 1990 Denmark
30 November 1990 Finland K-7
28 November 1990 France
28 November 1990 Germany
12 October 1990 Great Britain
30 November 1990 Greece
6 December 1990 Hungary KN
12 October 1990 Ireland
6 July 1990 Israel
9 November 1990 Italy
26 September 2013 Kazakhstan
21 December 1990 Netherlands
20 March 1998 Poland AL
21 December 1991 South Korea
24 June 1998 Spain
30 January 1998 Sweden
2 August 1990 Switzerland 0
17 November 1989 USA
26 September 2013 Ukraine
MPAA G
Budget $40,000,000
Worldwide Gross $211,343,479
Production Walt Disney Pictures, Silver Screen Partners IV, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Also known as
The Little Mermaid, La sirenita, Den lilla sjöjungfrun, A Pequena Sereia, Arielle, die Meerjungfrau, La Petite Sirène, A kis hableány, A Pequena Sereia 3D, But Ha-Yum Ha-Ktana, De kleine zeemeermin, Den lille havfrue, Den lille havfruen, Hooria-t albahr, I mikri gorgona, Kiçik su pərisi, Küçük Deniz Kızı, La sirenetta, Mala morska deklica, Malá morská víla, Malá mořská víla, Mala sirena, Mała syrenka, Malkata rusalka, Mazā nāriņa, Mazoji undinele, Mica sirenă, Nàng Tiên Cá, P'vok'rik jrahars, Pari daryaei kochulu, Pieni merenneito, Ritoru maameido, Si Putri Duyung, Sirena e vogël, Suv parisi, The Little Mermaid 3D, Väike merineitsi, Η μικρή γοργόνα, Кішкентай су перісі, Мала сирена, Малката русалка, Русалонька, Русалочка, リトル・マーメイド, 小美人魚, 小美人鱼, 小魚仙, Eric: Az Első Nagy Kaland, Kiçik Dənizqızı, Érico: A Primeira Grande Aventura, Eric: Pierwsza Wielka Przygoda, La Sirenetta 1, La sirenita: 1, Little Mermaid 1, Litla hafmeyjan

Cartoon rating

7.7
Rate 14 votes
7.6 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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Listen to the
soundtrack The Little Mermaid

Quotes

Ariel [after rescuing the Prince] Is he dead?
Scuttle It's hard to say.
[places his ear to Eric's foot]
Scuttle I... I can't make out a heartbeat.
Ariel No, look! He's breathing. He's so beautiful.
Ariel [singing] What would i give to live where you are?/ What would I pay to stay here beside you?/ what would I do to see you smiling at me?/ Where would we walk/ where would we run/ If we could stay all day in the sun/ Just you and me/ and I could be/ part of your world
Grimsby [Calling Out] Eric? Eric!
[the approaching Grimsby and Max's barking send a startled Ariel back into the ocean]
Grimsby [helping Eric to his feet] You really delight in these sadistic strains on my blood pressure, don't you?
Prince Eric A girl rescued me. She... she was singing. She had the most beaufiful voice.
Grimsby Eric, I think you've swallowed a bit too much seawater. Off we go. Come along, Max.
Sebastian [after watching the unfolding events] We just gonna forget this whole thing ever happened. The sea king will never know. You won't tell him.
Flounder [nods in agreement]
Sebastian I won't tell him. I will stay in one piece.
[Ariel has possitioned herself on top of a rock watching Eric longingly]
Ariel [sung] I don't know when/ I don't know how/ But I know something's starting right now/ Watch and you'll see/ Someday I'll be/ Part of your world
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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