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Poster of Fort Saganne
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Fort Saganne
6.3

Fort Saganne

, 1984
Fort Saganne
France / History, War, Drama / 18+
Poster of Fort Saganne
6.3

Cast

Gérard Depardieu
Gérard Depardieu
Charles Saganne
Philippe Noiret
Philippe Noiret
Dubreuilh
Catherine Deneuve
Catherine Deneuve
Louise
Sophie Marceau
Sophie Marceau
Madeleine of Saint-Ilette
Michel Duchaussoy
Baculard
Roger Dumas
Vulpi
Jean-Louis Richard
Jean-Louis Richard
Flammarin
Jean-Laurent Cochet
Bertozza
Pierre Tornade
Charles' Father
Saïd Amadis
Amajar
Director Alain Corneau
Writer Alain Corneau, Louis Gardel, Henri de Turenne
Composer Philippe Sarde
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute
Production year 1984
World premiere 11 May 1984
Release date
11 May 1984 France
Budget $6,000,000
Production Albina Productions S.a.r.l., Films A2, Société Française de Production (SFP)
Also known as
Fort Saganne, Форт Саган, A Saganne erőd, Forte Saganne, Forte Saganne - O Herói do Deserto, Sagano fortas, フォート・サガン

Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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