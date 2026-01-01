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Poster of Twinkle, Twinkle Lucky Stars
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Twinkle, Twinkle Lucky Stars
6.3

Twinkle, Twinkle Lucky Stars

, 1985
Xia ri fu xing
Hong Kong / Comedy, Action / 18+
Poster of Twinkle, Twinkle Lucky Stars
6.3

Cast

Biao Yuen
Biao Yuen
Ricky Fung
Jackie Chan
Jackie Chan
Muscles
Charlie Chin
Richard Ng
Sandy
Eric Tsang
Eric Tsang
Blockhead
Sammo Hung
Sammo Hung
Fastbuck
Michael Kiu Wai Miu
Pagoda
Stanley Fung
Rawhide
Sibelle Hu
Chief Insp. Barbara Wu
Sibelle Hu
Chief Insp. Barbara Wu
John Shum
Johnny
John Shum
Johnny
Director Sammo Hung
Writer Barry Haigh, Kin Lo, Cheuk-Hon Szeto, Barry Wong
Composer Anders Nelsson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 15 August 1985
Release date
28 January 2004 Germany 16
15 August 1985 Hong Kong
10 April 1987 Hungary
12 December 1987 Japan
10 April 1987 Portugal M/12
13 February 2014 South Korea 15
17 August 1985 Taiwan
15 August 1985 USA
Production Bojon Films Company Ltd., Golden Harvest Company, Paragon Films Ltd.
Also known as
Xia ri fu xing, Twinkle Twinkle Lucky Stars, Twinkle, Twinkle, Lucky Stars, Мои счастливые звезды 2, Amansız Takip, Bambole e botte, Blistaj, blistaj, sretna zvijezdo, El regreso de los supercamorristas, Guarda Costas do Inimigo, Iptamenoi kamikazi, Jackie Chan - Powerman II, Jackie Chan y sus estrellas, Laimingiausia žvaigždė, Le Flic de Hong-Kong 2, Meta, Minu õnnetäht 3, My Lucky Stars 2: Twinkle Twinkle Lucky Stars, Na celowniku, O Jackie Chan kai oi iptamenoi kamikazi, Os Punhos de Hong Kong, Powerman 2, Powerman II, Seven Lucky Stars, Tarca, The Target, Tuiki, tuiki tähtönen, Twinkle Twinkle, Lucky Stars, Vigyázat, (már megint) nyomozunk!, Vraja diamantelor 2, Winners & Sinners 3, Winners & Sinners 3 - Twinkle Twinkle Lucky Stars, Winners & Sinners 3: Twinkle, Twinkle, Lucky Stars, Блестете, блестете щастливи звезди, Непревзойденный боец, Сверкайте, сверкайте счастливые звезды, Свети, свети, среќна ѕвездо, Сијај, сијај, срећна звездо/Sijaj sijaj srećna zvezdo, 七福星, 夏日福星, Mi Estrella de la Suerte 2, Estrelas do Kung Fu 2

Film rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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