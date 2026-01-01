Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Different Personalities
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Different Personalities

Different Personalities

Different Personalities 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 30 September 1989
Release date
30 September 1989 USSR
Production Ekran
Also known as
Ne soshlis kharakterami, Не сошлись характерами
Director
Nikolay Aleksandrovich
Cast
Irina Miroshnichenko
Irina Miroshnichenko
Aleksandr Lazarev
Aleksandr Lazarev
Olga Mashnaya
Olga Mashnaya
Filipp Izvarin
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Different Personalities
Krasavets-muzhchina 6.6
Krasavets-muzhchina (1978)
Love and Lies 7.7
Love and Lies (1980)
Who If Not Us 6.8
Who If Not Us (1998)
Nikolay Bauman 5.9
Nikolay Bauman (1967)
Na dikom brege 6.6
Na dikom brege (1966)
Whisky c молоком 5.2
Whisky c молоком (2010)
Dear, Dearest, Beloved, Unique... 6.6
Dear, Dearest, Beloved, Unique... (1985)
Vassa 7.4
Vassa (1982)
Komissiya po rassledovaniyu 6.0
Komissiya po rassledovaniyu (1978)
6.4
Za vsyo v otvete (1972)
Uncle Vanya 7.1
Uncle Vanya (1970)
Ikh znali tolko v litso 7.0
Ikh znali tolko v litso (1966)

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
2026, South Korea / USA, Documentary, Music
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more