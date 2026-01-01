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Poster of Little Dorrit
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Little Dorrit
7.2

Little Dorrit

, 1988
Little Dorrit
Great Britain / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Little Dorrit
7.2

Cast

Derek Jacobi
Derek Jacobi
Arthur Clennam
Joan Greenwood
Mrs. Clennam
Max Wall
Flintwinch
Patricia Hayes
Affery
Cyril Cusack
Frederick Dorrit
Alec Guinness
William Dorrit
Luke Duckett
Young Arthur
Sarah Pickering
Little Dorrit
Amelda Brown
Fanny Dorrit
Daniel Chatto
Tip Dorrit
Director Christine Edzard
Writer Charles Dickens, Christine Edzard
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 5 hours 57 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 11 December 1987
Release date
11 December 1987 Russia 0+
11 December 1987 Great Britain
11 December 1987 Kazakhstan
25 March 1988 USA
11 December 1987 Ukraine
MPAA G
Worldwide Gross $1,025,228
Production Cannon Screen Entertainment, Sands Films
Also known as
Little Dorrit, La pequeña Dorrit, Charles Dicken's Klein Dorrit, Dorrit Ha-Ktana, Kis Dorrit, Klein Dorrit, Kleine Dorrit I: Niemand hat Schuld, Kleine Dorrit II: Die Geschichte der kleinen Dorrit, La petite Dorrit, Lilla Dorrit, Lille Dorrit, Little Dorrit 1: Nobody's Fault, Little Dorrit 2: Little Dorrit's Story, Little Dorrit's Story, Mała Dorrit, Nobody's Fault, Pikku Dorrit, Крошка Доррит, Малката Дорит, Little Dorrit: Little Dorrit's Story, Little Dorrit: Nobody's Fault

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb

Quotes

William Dorrit Welcome to the Marshalsea, Sir. I have welcomed many gentlemen to these walls, please sit down Mr. Clennam. My daughter Amy may have mentioned that I am the father of this place. You'' excuse the primitive customs to which we are reduced here.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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