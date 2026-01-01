ProductionCannon Screen Entertainment, Sands Films
Also known as
Little Dorrit, La pequeña Dorrit, Charles Dicken's Klein Dorrit, Dorrit Ha-Ktana, Kis Dorrit, Klein Dorrit, Kleine Dorrit I: Niemand hat Schuld, Kleine Dorrit II: Die Geschichte der kleinen Dorrit, La petite Dorrit, Lilla Dorrit, Lille Dorrit, Little Dorrit 1: Nobody's Fault, Little Dorrit 2: Little Dorrit's Story, Little Dorrit's Story, Mała Dorrit, Nobody's Fault, Pikku Dorrit, Крошка Доррит, Малката Дорит, Little Dorrit: Little Dorrit's Story, Little Dorrit: Nobody's Fault
Film rating
7.2
Rate10 votes
7.1IMDb
Quotes
William DorritWelcome to the Marshalsea, Sir. I have welcomed many gentlemen to these walls, please sit down Mr. Clennam. My daughter Amy may have mentioned that I am the father of this place. You'' excuse the primitive customs to which we are reduced here.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.