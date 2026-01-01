Menu
Poster of Ash nights
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Ash nights

Ash nights

Ash nights 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes
Production year 1984
Production Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Ryabinovye nochi, Рябиновые ночи
Director
Viktor Kobzev
Cast
Evgeniy Leonov-Gladyshev
Natalya Kem
Lev Borisov
Maria Vinogradova
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Ash nights
Ne bylo pechali 7.0
Ne bylo pechali (1982)
Ekspiriens 5.6
Ekspiriens (2015)
Klinika 4.4
Klinika (2006)
Dikaya lyubov 6.9
Dikaya lyubov (1993)
Removal of the Body 6.4
Removal of the Body (1992)
Smirennoe kladbishche 6.8
Smirennoe kladbishche (1989)
Vagrant Bus 6.7
Vagrant Bus (1989)
Vy chyo, starichyo? 7.0
Vy chyo, starichyo? (1988)
Ulitsa molodosti 6.1
Ulitsa molodosti (1958)
Zvyozdnyy malchik 6.9
Zvyozdnyy malchik (1957)
The Height 6.8
The Height (1957)
Siberians 6.8
Siberians (1940)

Film rating

2.7
Rate 15 votes
3.2 IMDb
Stills
