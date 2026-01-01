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Poster of Journey to Another Town
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Journey to Another Town
6.6

Journey to Another Town

, 1980
Puteshestvie v drugoy gorod
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Journey to Another Town
6.6

Synopsis

By chance, two middle-aged people met - the telephone operator of the hotel Lina and the chief engineer of the construction department Kirillov, who had arrived on official business from Leningrad in one of the provincial cities o...

Cast

Kirill Lavrov
Kirill Lavrov
Sergey Kirillov
Irina Kupchenko
Irina Kupchenko
Lina
Mikhail Pogorzhelsky
Mikhail Khmelnitsky
Viktor Proskurin
Viktor Proskurin
German Repin
Mikhail Yezepov
Ovsyannikov
Vitali Yushkov
Vitali Yushkov
Beglov
Tatyana Piletskaya
Tatyana Piletskaya
Kira
Elena Kondulainen
Elena Kondulainen
Natasha
Igor Gorbachyov
Ivan Yakovlevich
Igor Dmitriev
Igor Dmitriev
Kostya
Director Viktor Tregubovich
Writer Anatoli Grebnev
Composer Aleksandr Kolker
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 10 November 1980
Release date
10 November 1980 USSR
Also known as
Puteshestvie v drugoy gorod, Journey to Another Town, Путешествие в другой город

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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