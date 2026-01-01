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6.6
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Journey to Another Town
6.6
Journey to Another Town
, 1980
Puteshestvie v drugoy gorod
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.6
Synopsis
By chance, two middle-aged people met - the telephone operator of the hotel Lina and the chief engineer of the construction department Kirillov, who had arrived on official business from Leningrad in one of the provincial cities o...
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Cast
Kirill Lavrov
Sergey Kirillov
Irina Kupchenko
Lina
Mikhail Pogorzhelsky
Mikhail Khmelnitsky
Viktor Proskurin
German Repin
Mikhail Yezepov
Ovsyannikov
Vitali Yushkov
Beglov
Tatyana Piletskaya
Kira
Elena Kondulainen
Natasha
Igor Gorbachyov
Ivan Yakovlevich
Igor Dmitriev
Kostya
Director
Viktor Tregubovich
Writer
Anatoli Grebnev
Composer
Aleksandr Kolker
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
1980
World premiere
10 November 1980
Release date
10 November 1980
USSR
Also known as
Puteshestvie v drugoy gorod, Journey to Another Town, Путешествие в другой город
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Showtimes
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