Cartoon reviews
Vladimir 5 June 2023, 17:47
Мультфильм явно не оставит никого равнодушным, он из категории мультиков, которые можно пересматривать бесконечное количество раз. Подойдёт как для… Read more…
After a global war, the seaside kingdom known as the Valley of the Wind remains one of the last strongholds on Earth untouched by a poisonous jungle and the powerful insects that guard it. Led by the courageous Princess Nausicaä, the people of the Valley engage in an epic struggle to restore the bond between humanity and Earth.
|28 February 2019
|Russia
|Пионер
|6+
|25 December 1985
|Brazil
|5 December 2024
|Czechia
|23 July 2011
|Denmark
|3 December 2023
|Finland
|12
|3 March 2005
|Great Britain
|19 November 1987
|Hungary
|12
|4 March 2005
|Ireland
|25 July 2022
|Italy
|T
|11 March 1984
|Japan
|18 October 2025
|Latvia
|N7
|7 October 2025
|Lithuania
|N13
|18 October 2008
|Norway
|26 September 2024
|Poland
|30 December 2000
|South Korea
|17 February 2009
|Sweden
|6 March 2025
|Taiwan
|3 March 2005
|USA
|28 March 2019
|Ukraine
During the invasion of The Valley of the Wind, one of the large carrier aeroplanes can be seen reversing.