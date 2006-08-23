Menu
Poster of Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
IMDb Rating: 8
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Kaze no tani no Naushika / Nausicaä of the Valley of the Winds 18+
Synopsis

After a global war, the seaside kingdom known as the Valley of the Wind remains one of the last strongholds on Earth untouched by a poisonous jungle and the powerful insects that guard it. Led by the courageous Princess Nausicaä, the people of the Valley engage in an epic struggle to restore the bond between humanity and Earth.

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1984
Online premiere 23 August 2006
World premiere 11 March 1984
Release date
28 February 2019 Russia Пионер 6+
25 December 1985 Brazil
5 December 2024 Czechia
23 July 2011 Denmark
3 December 2023 Finland 12
3 March 2005 Great Britain
19 November 1987 Hungary 12
4 March 2005 Ireland
25 July 2022 Italy T
11 March 1984 Japan
18 October 2025 Latvia N7
7 October 2025 Lithuania N13
18 October 2008 Norway
26 September 2024 Poland
30 December 2000 South Korea
17 February 2009 Sweden
6 March 2025 Taiwan
3 March 2005 USA
28 March 2019 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $1,000,000
Worldwide Gross $9,212,422
Production Nibariki, Tokuma Shoten, Hakuhodo
Also known as
Kaze no tani no Naushika, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Nausicaä del Valle del Viento, Guerreros del viento, Nausicaä - Aus dem Tal der Winde, Nausicaä - Prinzessin aus dem Tal der Winde, Nausicaä de la vallée du vent, Nausicaä do Vale do Vento, 風之谷, A szél harcosai, I Nafsika tis koiladas ton anemon, Kaze no tani no Nausicaä, Nàng Công Chúa Ở Thung Lũng Gió, Naushika iz Doline vjetrova, Naushika z udolí vetru, Nausicaa, Nausicaä - fra vindenes dal, Nausicaä - prinsessen fra Vindens dal, Nausicaä de la Vall del Vent, Nausicaa del valle del viento, Nausicaä della valle del vento, Nausicaä från Vindarnas dal, Nausicaa of the Valley of the Winds, Nausicaä z Doliny Wiatru, Nausicaä, guerreros del viento, Naušika z Větrného údolí, Nausikaja iš Vėjų slenio, Nausikaja no Vēju ielejas, Nauszika - A szél harcosai, Prinsesa Nausicaä ng Lambak ng Hangin, Prinsessen fra Vindens Dal, Rüzgârlı Vadi, Sternenkrieger, Tuulen laakson Nausicaä, Tuulte oru Nausikaa, Warriors of the Wind, Η Ναυσικά της κοιλάδας των ανέμων, Навсикая из Долины ветров, Навсікая з Долини Вітрів, Наусика от Долината на вятъра, Наусикаја из Долине ветрова, Наўсікая з Логу Вятроў, राजकुमारी नौसिका की जंग, 風の谷のナウシカ, 风之谷
Director
Hayao Miyazaki
Hayao Miyazaki
Cast
Sumi Shimamoto
Sumi Shimamoto
Yoshiko Sakakibara
Hisako Kyôda
Ichirô Nagai
Ichirô Nagai
Jôji Yanami
7.9
Cartoon reviews

Vladimir 5 June 2023, 17:47
Мультфильм явно не оставит никого равнодушным, он из категории мультиков, которые можно пересматривать бесконечное количество раз. Подойдёт как для… Read more…
Quotes
Nausicaä Every one of us relies on water from the wells, because mankind has polluted all the lakes and rivers. but do you know why the well water is pure? It's because the trees of the wastelands purify it! And you plan to burn the trees down? You must not burn down the toxic jungle! You should have left the giant warrior beneath the earth!... Asbel, tell them how the jungle evolved and how the insects are gaurding it so we won't pollute the earth again. Asbel please!
