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Poster of We're No Angels
6.2
Kinoafisha Films We're No Angels
6.2

We're No Angels

, 1989
We're No Angels
USA / Comedy, Crime / 18+
Poster of We're No Angels
6.2

Cast

Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Sean Penn
Sean Penn
Demi Moore
Demi Moore
Hoyt Axton
Ray McAnally
James Russo
Director Neil Jordan
Writer David Mamet, Ranald MacDougall, Albert Husson, Sam Spewack
Composer George Fenton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 2 June 1989
Release date
15 December 1989 Russia 16+
2 June 1989 Canada 18A
28 February 1990 France
20 February 1991 Germany
1 June 1990 Great Britain
14 June 1990 Hungary 16
1 May 1990 Italy
10 February 1990 Japan PG12
15 December 1989 Kazakhstan
2 June 1989 Portugal
15 December 1989 USA
15 December 1989 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $10,555,348
Production Paramount Pictures
Also known as
We're No Angels, No somos ángeles, Mi nismo anđeli, Nous ne sommes pas des anges, Мы не ангелы, Änglar På Rymmen, Biz Melek Değiliz, Den eimaste angeloi, Emme ole enkeleitä, Mes ne šventieji, Não Somos Anjos, Nejsme žádní andělé, Nem vagyunk mi angyalok, Nie jesteśmy aniołami, Ninguém É Santo, No som àngels, Non siamo angeli, Nu suntem îngeri, Nunca fuimos ángeles, Vi er ikke engle, Vi er ingen engler, Wir sind keine Engel, Δεν είμαστε άγγελοι, Ми не янголи, Ние не сме ангели, 俺たちは天使じゃない（1989）, 天使狂奔, 我們不是天使

Film rating

6.2
Rate 13 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Jim [as Father Brown, he is asked to give a sermon to the town. He reads from a brochure stuck in his Bible that says "An Encounter with a Bear"] Have you ever felt completely alone? Alone in a world of danger, and no one to rely on? Danger on every hand, in a world fraught with danger? And at the brink of death I felt in my pocket, and what did I find? What did I find?
[Opens the brochure - it's an ad for guns]
Jim What did I find? Nothing. There's nothing there. It's all in your head. They can take the money from you. They can take the position from you. I don't know, they can whip you, people turn their back on you. Everything happens to every body. And you ain't gonna find nothing in your pocket can stave it off, nothing can stave it off! Pain, affliction, we say, power. Power doesn't do it. Cause you never have enough. Money? I don't know, you know anybody has enough, still? Trouble befalls us, everyone has their sadness in their heart. Some people are meant to be hard. I don't know. It just seems like they are. We meet them.
[holds up his Bible]
Jim Is God good? I don't know. All I know is something might give you comfort. And maybe you deserve it. If it comforts you to believe in God, you do it, that's your business. People have guilty, you know, guilty secrets, well if that's yours, that you want to go believe in something, well that's not so bad.
[the town claps and cheers]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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