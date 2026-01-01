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Poster of Proval operatsii 'Bolshaya medveditsa'
4.3
Kinoafisha Films Proval operatsii 'Bolshaya medveditsa'
4.3

Proval operatsii 'Bolshaya medveditsa'

, 1983
Proval operatsii 'Bolshaya medveditsa'
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Proval operatsii 'Bolshaya medveditsa'
4.3

Cast

Nina Antonova
Nina Antonova
Mariya Grigoryevna Shevchuk
Oleksandr Denysenko
Ivan Nechay
Konstantin Stepankov
Konstantin Stepankov
Shkandyba
Halyna Moroz
Vlada
Anatoli Barchuk
kapitan Malevanyy
Les Serdyuk
Ren
Nikolai Sektimenko
Ostap 'Blakitnyy'
Lyubov Bogdan
Vladimir Shevelkov
Vladimir Shevelkov
Zinaida Zhuravlyova
Zlata Zavada
Nikolay Shutko
polkovnik Ivan Fyodorovich Kolomiyets
Vladimir Volkov
Yulian Markovich Bes
Director Anatoliy Bukovskiy
Writer Anatoliy Bukovskiy, Lev Korneshov
Composer Vladimir Guba
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1983
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Proval operatsii 'Bolshaya medveditsa', Провал операции «Большая медведица»

Film rating

4.3
Rate 10 votes
3.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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