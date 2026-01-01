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4.3
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Proval operatsii 'Bolshaya medveditsa'
4.3
Proval operatsii 'Bolshaya medveditsa'
, 1983
Proval operatsii 'Bolshaya medveditsa'
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.3
Cast
Nina Antonova
Mariya Grigoryevna Shevchuk
Oleksandr Denysenko
Ivan Nechay
Konstantin Stepankov
Shkandyba
Halyna Moroz
Vlada
Anatoli Barchuk
kapitan Malevanyy
Les Serdyuk
Ren
Nikolai Sektimenko
Ostap 'Blakitnyy'
Lyubov Bogdan
Vladimir Shevelkov
Zinaida Zhuravlyova
Zlata Zavada
Nikolay Shutko
polkovnik Ivan Fyodorovich Kolomiyets
Vladimir Volkov
Yulian Markovich Bes
Director
Anatoliy Bukovskiy
Writer
Anatoliy Bukovskiy
,
Lev Korneshov
Composer
Vladimir Guba
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
1983
Production
Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Proval operatsii 'Bolshaya medveditsa', Провал операции «Большая медведица»
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Film rating
4.3
Rate
10
votes
3.2
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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