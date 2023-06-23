Loretta Lynn [in a radio interview] Shoot, we've been driving so much, I don't know where I am half the time. But it's fun. We sing, and talk, and Doo - that's my husband - he'll get to acting horny.

Speedy West [shocked] What!

Loretta Lynn And the more I laugh, the hornier he gets, and then he'll say, "Loretta, spread me up another one of them baloney sandwiches!"

Radio station manager [later] I don't know where in the hell you think you are, lady, but that kind of smut don't go in this part of the country!