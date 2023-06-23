Loretta Lynn
[in a radio interview]
Shoot, we've been driving so much, I don't know where I am half the time. But it's fun. We sing, and talk, and Doo - that's my husband - he'll get to acting horny.
Speedy West
[shocked]
What!
Loretta Lynn
And the more I laugh, the hornier he gets, and then he'll say, "Loretta, spread me up another one of them baloney sandwiches!"
Radio station manager
[later]
I don't know where in the hell you think you are, lady, but that kind of smut don't go in this part of the country!
Loretta Lynn
I didn't know it was dirty! I thought "horny" meant cuttin' up and acting silly!