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Poster of Coal Miner's Daughter
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Coal Miner's Daughter
7.5

Coal Miner's Daughter

, 1980
Coal Miner's Daughter
USA / Biography, Drama, Music / 18+
Poster of Coal Miner's Daughter
7.5

Synopsis

Biography of Loretta Lynn, a country and western singer that came from poverty to fame.

Cast

Sissy Spacek
Sissy Spacek
Loretta Lynn
Tommy Lee Jones
Tommy Lee Jones
Doolittle Lynn
Levon Helm
Ted Webb
Beverly D'Angelo
Beverly D'Angelo
William Sanderson
Lee Dollarhide
Phyllis Boyens
'Clary' Webb
Bill Anderson Jr.
Webb Child
Foister Dickerson
Webb Child
Malla McCown
Webb Child
Pamela McCown
Webb Child
Kevin Salvilla
Webb Child
Director Michael Apted
Writer Thomas Rickman, Loretta Lynn, George Vecsey
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 1980
Online premiere 1 June 2021
World premiere 7 March 1980
Release date
12 March 1981 Argentina
13 June 1980 Australia
23 March 1981 Brazil
14 March 1981 Denmark
3 April 1981 Finland
1 April 1981 France
13 March 1981 Germany 12
13 March 1981 Great Britain
26 May 1983 Hungary 6
27 March 1981 Ireland PG
6 June 1981 Japan PG12
2 April 1981 Netherlands
2 May 1981 Portugal
16 March 1981 Spain
7 March 1980 Sweden 11
7 March 1980 USA PG
Worldwide Gross $67,182,787
Production Universal Pictures
Also known as
Coal Miner's Daughter, La hija del minero, Nashville Lady, A Filha do Mineiro, A szénbányász lánya, Angliakasio duktė, Bitto Shel Kore Ha-Pehum, Córka górnika, Fata de miner, Gruvarbetarens dotter, Kaivosmiehen tytär, La fille du mineur, La ragazza di Nashville, Loretta, Loretta - gruvearbeiderens datter, Madencinin Kızı, O Destino Mudou sua Vida, Quiero ser libre, Η κόρη του ανθρακωρύχου, Дочка шахтаря, Дочь шахтера, 歌え!ロレッタ 愛のために, 礦工的女兒, Havířova dcera, První dáma country music, 광부의 딸

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 23 June 2023

Quotes

Loretta Lynn [in a radio interview] Shoot, we've been driving so much, I don't know where I am half the time. But it's fun. We sing, and talk, and Doo - that's my husband - he'll get to acting horny.
Speedy West [shocked] What!
Loretta Lynn And the more I laugh, the hornier he gets, and then he'll say, "Loretta, spread me up another one of them baloney sandwiches!"
Radio station manager [later] I don't know where in the hell you think you are, lady, but that kind of smut don't go in this part of the country!
Loretta Lynn I didn't know it was dirty! I thought "horny" meant cuttin' up and acting silly!
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