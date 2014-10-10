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Poster of The Untouchables
8.0
Kinoafisha Films The Untouchables
8.0

The Untouchables

, 1987
The Untouchables
USA / Thriller, Crime, Drama, History / 18+
Poster of The Untouchables
8.0

Synopsis

Federal Agent Eliot Ness sets out to stop Al Capone; because of rampant corruption, he assembles a small, hand-picked team.

Cast

Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner
Eliot Ness
Sean Connery
Sean Connery
Jim Malone
Charles Martin Smith
Charles Martin Smith
Oscar Wallace
Andy Garcia
Andy Garcia
George Stone
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Al Capone
Richard Bradford
Mike
Jack Kehoe
Payne
Brad Sullivan
George
Billy Drago
Nitti
Patricia Clarkson
Patricia Clarkson
Ness' Wife
Director Brian De Palma
Writer David Mamet, Oscar Fraley, Eliot Ness, Paul Robsky
Composer Ennio Morricone
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 1987
Online premiere 10 October 2014
World premiere 2 June 1987
Release date
2 June 1987 Russia 16+
27 August 1987 Argentina
3 September 1987 Australia
16 October 1987 Austria
22 October 1987 Brazil 14
8 October 1987 Colombia
1 July 1990 Czechia
1 July 1990 Czechoslovakia
30 October 1987 Denmark
30 October 1987 Finland
21 October 1987 France
15 October 1987 Germany
18 September 1987 Great Britain
30 October 1987 Greece
24 September 1987 Hong Kong
5 October 1989 Hungary
8 September 2025 Iceland 16 year age limit
18 September 1987 Ireland
1 October 1987 Italy
3 October 1987 Japan
2 June 1987 Kazakhstan
3 March 1988 Mexico
8 October 1987 Netherlands
10 December 1987 Norway
25 February 1988 Peru
31 December 1987 Poland
2 October 1987 Portugal
18 November 1989 South Korea
1 January 1989 Spain
30 October 1987 Sweden
21 October 1987 Switzerland
26 September 1987 Taiwan
14 April 1989 Turkey
3 June 1987 USA
2 June 1987 Ukraine
8 October 1987 Uruguay
MPAA R
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $76,272,360
Production Paramount Pictures
Also known as
The Untouchables, Los intocables, Неприкасаемые, De omutbara, Die Unbestechlichen, Neúplatní, Os Intocáveis, The Untouchables - Die Unbestechlichen, Aki legyőzte Al Caponét, Äraostmatud, Az érinthetetlenek, Daxlsizlar, De ubestikkelige, De uovervindelige, Dokunulmazlar, Els intocables d'Eliot Ness, Incoruptibilii, Không Thể Mua Chuộc, Lahjomattomat, Les incorruptibles, Los intocables de Eliot Ness, Nedodirljivi, Nedotakljivi, Nedotknutelní, Neliečiamieji, Nepodplatitel'ní, Nesalomivi, Nietykalni, Oi adiafthoroi, The Untouchables - Gli intoccabili, The Untouchables: Die Unbestechlichen, Toxunulmazlar, Untouchable, Οι αδιάφθοροι, Қол тигізбейтін, Недосегаемите, Недоторканні, Несаломиви, アンタッチャブル, 不可触犯, 铁面无私, 鐵面無私, Gli intoccabili, Неприкасаeмыe, เจ้าพ่ออัลคาโปน, 義膽雄心

Film rating

8.0
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack The Untouchables

Quotes

Jim Malone [talking privately in a church] You said you wanted to get Capone. Do you really wanna get him? You see what I'm saying is, what are you prepared to do?
Eliot Ness Anything within the law.
Jim Malone And *then* what are you prepared to do? If you open the can on these worms you must be prepared to go all the way. Because they're not gonna give up the fight, until one of you is dead.
Eliot Ness I want to get Capone! I don't know how to do it.
Jim Malone You wanna know how to get Capone? They pull a knife, you pull a gun. He sends one of yours to the hospital, you send one of his to the morgue. *That's* the *Chicago* way! And that's how you get Capone. Now do you want to do that? Are you ready to do that? I'm offering you a deal. Do you want this deal?
Eliot Ness I have sworn to capture this man with all legal powers at my disposal and I will do so.
Jim Malone Well, the Lord hates a coward.
[jabs Ness with his hand, and Ness shakes it]
Jim Malone Do you know what a blood oath is, Mr. Ness?
Eliot Ness Yes.
Jim Malone Good, 'cause you just took one.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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