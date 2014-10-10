Jim Malone [talking privately in a church] You said you wanted to get Capone. Do you really wanna get him? You see what I'm saying is, what are you prepared to do?

Eliot Ness Anything within the law.

Jim Malone And *then* what are you prepared to do? If you open the can on these worms you must be prepared to go all the way. Because they're not gonna give up the fight, until one of you is dead.

Eliot Ness I want to get Capone! I don't know how to do it.

Jim Malone You wanna know how to get Capone? They pull a knife, you pull a gun. He sends one of yours to the hospital, you send one of his to the morgue. *That's* the *Chicago* way! And that's how you get Capone. Now do you want to do that? Are you ready to do that? I'm offering you a deal. Do you want this deal?

Eliot Ness I have sworn to capture this man with all legal powers at my disposal and I will do so.

Jim Malone Well, the Lord hates a coward.

[jabs Ness with his hand, and Ness shakes it]

Jim Malone Do you know what a blood oath is, Mr. Ness?

Eliot Ness Yes.