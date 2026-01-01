Quotes
[first lines]
Edna Spalding [seeing her daughter's doll at the dinner table] Possum, put that up now.
Royce Spalding Our Heavenly Father, bless this meal and all those who are about to receive it. Make us thankful for Your generous bounty, and Your unceasing love. Please remind us, in these hard times, to be grateful for what we have been given, and not to ask for what we can not have. And make us mindful of those less fortunate among us, as we sit at this table with all of Thy bounty. Amen.