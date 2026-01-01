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Poster of Places in the Heart
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Places in the Heart
7.4

Places in the Heart

, 1984
Places in the Heart
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Places in the Heart
7.4

Synopsis

In central Texas in the 1930s, a widow, with two small children, tries to run her small 40-acre farm with the help of two disparate people.

Cast

Sally Field
Sally Field
Edna Spalding
Lindsay Crouse
Margaret Lomax
Ed Harris
Ed Harris
Wayne Lomax
Amy Madigan
Amy Madigan
Viola Kelsey
John Malkovich
John Malkovich
Mr. Will
Danny Glover
Danny Glover
Moze
Yankton Hatten
Frank Spalding
Gennie James
Possum Spalding
Lane Smith
Albert Denby
Terry O'Quinn
Terry O'Quinn
Buddy Kelsey
Director Robert Benton
Writer Robert Benton
Composer John Kander
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 10 September 1984
Release date
10 September 1984 Russia 12+
1 October 1984 Australia
27 February 1985 France
16 January 1985 Italy
10 September 1984 Kazakhstan
7 March 1985 Netherlands
11 September 1984 Sweden 7
11 September 1984 USA
10 September 1984 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $34,901,614
Production Tri-Star Pictures, Delphi II Productions
Also known as
Places in the Heart, En un lugar del corazón, Les saisons du coeur, Um Lugar no Coração, Ein Platz im Herzen, En plads i mit hjerte, En plass i hjertet, En plats i mitt hjärta, Hely a szívemben, Le stagioni del cuore, Locuri în inimă, Mia thesi stin kardia, Miejsca w sercu, Širdies kerteles, Texas Project, Tilaa sydämessä, Μια θέση στην καρδιά, Место в сердце, Місце у серці, プレイス・イン・ザ・ハート, 心田深處, Places of the Heart

Film rating

7.4
Rate 11 votes
7.4 IMDb

Quotes

[first lines]
Edna Spalding [seeing her daughter's doll at the dinner table] Possum, put that up now.
Royce Spalding Our Heavenly Father, bless this meal and all those who are about to receive it. Make us thankful for Your generous bounty, and Your unceasing love. Please remind us, in these hard times, to be grateful for what we have been given, and not to ask for what we can not have. And make us mindful of those less fortunate among us, as we sit at this table with all of Thy bounty. Amen.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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