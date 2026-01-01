Menu
Poster of To Kill a Priest
6.2 IMDb Rating: 6.1
To Kill a Priest

Synopsis

A young priest speaks out against the Communist regime in Poland and is killed for it.
Country France / USA
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 1 January 1988
Release date
7 September 1988 Russia 18+
17 March 1989 Finland
7 September 1988 France
12 January 1989 Germany
7 September 1988 Kazakhstan
1 January 1988 USA
7 September 1988 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Columbia Pictures, France 3 Cinéma, J.P. Productions
Also known as
To Kill a Priest, Der Priestermord, Le complot, Att döda en präst, Complô Contra a Liberdade, Complot contra a liberdade, Complot contra la liberta, Complot contra la libertad, Conspiración para matar a un cura, Gözaltı, Megölni egy papot, Nužudyti kunigą, Popieluszko, Salajuoni, Un prete da uccidere, Ypothesi dolofonias, Zabić księdza, Вбити священика, Да убиеш свещеник, Убить священника, ワルシャワの悲劇 　神父暗殺
Director
Agnieszka Holland
Cast
Christopher Lambert
Ed Harris
Joss Ackland
Tim Roth
Timothy Spall
Cast and Crew
