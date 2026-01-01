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Poster of No Retreat, No Surrender
5.9
Kinoafisha Films No Retreat, No Surrender
5.9

No Retreat, No Surrender

, 1986
No Retreat, No Surrender
USA / Drama, Action / 18+
Poster of No Retreat, No Surrender
5.9

Cast

Jean-Claude Van Damme
Jean-Claude Van Damme
Ivan Kraschinsky the Russian
Kent Lipham
Scott
Kurt McKinney
Jason Stillwell
J.W. Fails
R.J. Madison
Kathie Sileno
Kelly Reilly
Tae-jeong Kim
Sensei Lee
Ron Pohnel
Ian Reilly
Dale Jacoby
Dean Ramsay
Peter Cunningham
Frank Peters
Timothy D. Baker
Tom Stillwell
Director Corey Yuen
Writer See-Yuen Ng, Corey Yuen, Keith W. Strandberg
Composer Paul Gilreath, Frank Harris
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 2 May 1986
Release date
2 May 1986 Brazil 14
7 May 1988 France TP
5 February 1987 Germany
2 May 1986 USA
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $4,662,137
Production Seasonal Film Corporation, New World Pictures
Also known as
No Retreat No Surrender, No Retreat, No Surrender, Retroceder nunca, rendirse jamás, Karate Tiger - Der letzte Kampf, Altın Yumruk, American Champion, Bez odwrotu, Contra-Ataque, Ei alistu ei tagane, El Desafio, El Desafió, Fantoma lui Bruce Lee, Geri çekilmek yok teslim olmak yok, Haastaja, Karate Tiger, Karaté Tiger : Le Tigre rouge, Karate tiger 1: Neustupuj, nevzdávej se, Karate Tiger I - Neustúpit', nevzdat' sa, Kickboxers, Kickboxers - Vendetta Personale, Nema povlačenja, nema predaje, Nincs irgalom - Karate tigris 1., Rendição Incondicional, Retroceder Nunca, Render-se Jamais, Ring of Truth, Şampiyonlar Şampiyonu, Uppgörelsen, Vaincre ou mourir, Vendetta personale, Не відступати і не здаватися, Не отступать и не сдаваться, Няма място за отстъпление, シンデレラ・ボーイ, 就等这一天, Le Tigre Rouge, Тигр карате, Karaté Tiger - Le Tigre Rouge

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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