ProductionSeasonal Film Corporation, New World Pictures
Also known as
No Retreat No Surrender, No Retreat, No Surrender, Retroceder nunca, rendirse jamás, Karate Tiger - Der letzte Kampf, Altın Yumruk, American Champion, Bez odwrotu, Contra-Ataque, Ei alistu ei tagane, El Desafio, El Desafió, Fantoma lui Bruce Lee, Geri çekilmek yok teslim olmak yok, Haastaja, Karate Tiger, Karaté Tiger : Le Tigre rouge, Karate tiger 1: Neustupuj, nevzdávej se, Karate Tiger I - Neustúpit', nevzdat' sa, Kickboxers, Kickboxers - Vendetta Personale, Nema povlačenja, nema predaje, Nincs irgalom - Karate tigris 1., Rendição Incondicional, Retroceder Nunca, Render-se Jamais, Ring of Truth, Şampiyonlar Şampiyonu, Uppgörelsen, Vaincre ou mourir, Vendetta personale, Не відступати і не здаватися, Не отступать и не сдаваться, Няма място за отстъпление, シンデレラ・ボーイ, 就等这一天, Le Tigre Rouge, Тигр карате, Karaté Tiger - Le Tigre Rouge
Film rating
5.9
Rate10 votes
5.6IMDb
Quotes
RJ MadisonAlright. No retreat, no surrender!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.