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Poster of Neptune's Feast
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Neptune's Feast
7.2

Neptune's Feast

, 1986
Prazdnik Neptuna
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Neptune's Feast
7.2

Cast

Viktor Mikhaylov
Viktor Mikhaylov
Violetta Zhukhimovich
Robert Kurlyandchik
Yakov Stepanov
Viktor Tsepaev
Anatoliy Bystrov
Lyudmila Arinina
Lyudmila Arinina
(segment: Nash papa mayonez)
Viktor Mikhailov
Vasiliy Petrovich Khokhlov
Elena Kapitsa
(segment: Nash papa mayonez)
Vladimir Yeryomin
(segment: Nash papa mayonez)
Elena Kondulainen
Elena Kondulainen
(segment: Nash papa mayonez)
Ernst Romanov
Ernst Romanov
(segment: Nash papa mayonez)
Director Yuri Mamin, Yuri N. Afanasyev, Natalya Shilok
Writer Yuriy Afanasyev-Shirokov, Igor Ageyev, Nikolay Studnev, Vladimir Vardunas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 54 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 1 January 1986
Release date
2 February 1988 USSR
Budget $3,000,000
Production Mosfilm, Vsesoyuznyj Gosudarstvennyj Institut Kinematografii (VGIK)
Also known as
Prazdnik Neptuna, Праздник Нептуна, Neptun ünnep, Neptun-festen, Neptune's Feast, Neptune's Holiday, Neptunuksen juhla, The Neptune Festival, Свята Нэптуна

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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