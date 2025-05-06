7.2Prazdnik Neptuna
Neptune's Feast, 1986
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Cast
Violetta Zhukhimovich
Yakov Stepanov
Viktor Mikhailov
Vasiliy Petrovich Khokhlov
Elena Kapitsa
(segment: Nash papa mayonez)
Director Yuri Mamin, Yuri N. Afanasyev, Natalya Shilok
Writer Yuriy Afanasyev-Shirokov, Igor Ageyev, Nikolay Studnev, Vladimir Vardunas
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 54 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 1 January 1986
Release date
|2 February 1988
|USSR
Budget $3,000,000
Production Mosfilm, Vsesoyuznyj Gosudarstvennyj Institut Kinematografii (VGIK)
Also known as
Prazdnik Neptuna, Праздник Нептуна, Neptun ünnep, Neptun-festen, Neptune's Feast, Neptune's Holiday, Neptunuksen juhla, The Neptune Festival, Свята Нэптуна
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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