Stir Crazy, Locos de remate, Zwei wahnsinnig starke Typen, Буйнопомешанные, Beni Deli Etme, Blázni ve vězení, Blázni vo väzení, Czyste szaleństwo, Dårfinkarna, Dois Amigos em Apuros, Dutyi dili, Faut s'faire la malle, Faut s'faire la malle..., Khuấy điên đảo, Loucos de Dar Nó, Mänteillä menee lujaa, Nessuno ci può fermare, Pamišėliai kalejime, Prison Rodeo, Šašavi robijaši, To tosser bag tremmer, To tufser bak gitter, Tora... den mas stamataei tipota!, Twee maffe vogels, Τώρα... δεν μας σταματάει τίποτα!, Лудият затвор, Мозок шкереберть, Психи в тюрязі, Родео за ґратами, स्टिर क्रेज़ी, スター・クレイジー, Dutyidili, 진와일러의 폭소 감방, Zwei irre Spaßvögel, 阿叔有难, 진 와일러의 폭소 감방, 크레이지 대소동, 폭소 감방
Harry Monroe[shaking]Oh, I'm a short son of a bitch. My father was a short son of a bitch too. My mother was shorter than him. And my brother was real short and we couldn't even see him. He was a short son of a bitch.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.