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Poster of Stir Crazy
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Stir Crazy
6.8

Stir Crazy

, 1980
Stir Crazy
USA / Crime, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Stir Crazy
6.8

Synopsis

Set up and wrongfully accused, two best friends will be sent to prison for a crime they didn't commit, however, no prison cell could keep them locked in.

Cast

Gene Wilder
Skip Donahue
Richard Pryor
Harry Monroe
Georg Stanford Brown
Rory Schultebrand
JoBeth Williams
JoBeth Williams
Meredith
Miguel Ángel Suárez
Jesus Ramirez
Craig T. Nelson
Deputy Ward Wilson
Barry Corbin
Warden Walter Beatty
Charles Weldon
Blade
Nicolas Coster
Warden Henry Sampson
Joel Brooks
Len Garber
Director Sidney Poitier
Writer Bruce Jay Friedman
Composer Tom Scott
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1980
Online premiere 1 January 2018
World premiere 12 December 1980
Release date
12 December 1980 Russia 18+
3 September 1981 Germany
26 March 1981 Great Britain 15
5 May 1983 Hungary 18
8 May 1981 Ireland 15
12 December 1980 Kazakhstan
17 April 1981 Spain
12 December 1980 Sweden 15
12 December 1980 USA
12 December 1980 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $101,300,000
Production Columbia Pictures
Also known as
Stir Crazy, Locos de remate, Zwei wahnsinnig starke Typen, Буйнопомешанные, Beni Deli Etme, Blázni ve vězení, Blázni vo väzení, Czyste szaleństwo, Dårfinkarna, Dois Amigos em Apuros, Dutyi dili, Faut s'faire la malle, Faut s'faire la malle..., Khuấy điên đảo, Loucos de Dar Nó, Mänteillä menee lujaa, Nessuno ci può fermare, Pamišėliai kalejime, Prison Rodeo, Šašavi robijaši, To tosser bag tremmer, To tufser bak gitter, Tora... den mas stamataei tipota!, Twee maffe vogels, Τώρα... δεν μας σταματάει τίποτα!, Лудият затвор, Мозок шкереберть, Психи в тюрязі, Родео за ґратами, स्टिर क्रेज़ी, スター・クレイジー, Dutyidili, 진와일러의 폭소 감방, Zwei irre Spaßvögel, 阿叔有难, 진 와일러의 폭소 감방, 크레이지 대소동, 폭소 감방

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Big Mean Short ass son of a bitch, ain't you?
Harry Monroe [shaking] Oh, I'm a short son of a bitch. My father was a short son of a bitch too. My mother was shorter than him. And my brother was real short and we couldn't even see him. He was a short son of a bitch.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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