Oh, I'm a short son of a bitch. My father was a short son of a bitch too. My mother was shorter than him. And my brother was real short and we couldn't even see him. He was a short son of a bitch.

Harry Monroe [shaking] Oh, I'm a short son of a bitch. My father was a short son of a bitch too. My mother was shorter than him. And my brother was real short and we couldn't even see him. He was a short son of a bitch.

Short ass son of a bitch, ain't you?

Big Mean Short ass son of a bitch, ain't you?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.