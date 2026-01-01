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Площадки
6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Olimpioniki
6.9
Olimpioniki
, 1982
Olimpioniki
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
6.9
Cast
Zinoviy Gerdt
Narrator
Director
Fyodor Khitruk
Writer
Fyodor Khitruk
Composer
Shandor Kallosh
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
19 minutes
Production year
1982
World premiere
9 February 1982
Release date
9 February 1982
Russia
12+
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Olimpioniki, Олимпионики, Olimpiadas, Olympians, Ολυμπιονίκες
More
Cartoon rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.9
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