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Poster of Olimpioniki
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Olimpioniki
6.9

Olimpioniki

, 1982
Olimpioniki
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
Poster of Olimpioniki
6.9

Cast

Zinoviy Gerdt
Zinoviy Gerdt
Narrator
Director Fyodor Khitruk
Writer Fyodor Khitruk
Composer Shandor Kallosh
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 19 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 9 February 1982
Release date
9 February 1982 Russia 12+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Olimpioniki, Олимпионики, Olimpiadas, Olympians, Ολυμπιονίκες

Cartoon rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
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