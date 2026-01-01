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Poster of Proryv
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Proryv
6.1

Proryv

, 1986
Proryv
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Proryv
6.1

Cast

Oleg Borisov
Oleg Borisov
Boris Poluektov
Andrei Rostotsky
Andrei Rostotsky
Dmitri Martynov
Yuriy Demich
Yuriy Demich
Vyacheslav Yurasov
Mikhail Danilov
Marchuk
Aleksandr Susnin
Ignat Osmyorkin
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Vyazigin
Vladimir Baranov
Sherstobitov
Andrey Krasko
Andrey Krasko
Bronislav Kostromin
Andrey Krasko
Andrey Krasko
Bronislav Kostromin
Valery Kravchenko
Morozov
Yuriy Oskin
Meeting Participant
Director Dmitriy Svetozarov
Writer Albina Shulgina
Composer Andrey Makarevich, Aleksandr Kutikov, Aleksandr Zajtsev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 10 September 1986
Release date
10 September 1986 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Proryv, Breakthrough, Der Durchbruch, Dramat w metrze, Прорыв, The Breakthrough

Film rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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