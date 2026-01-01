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Площадки
6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Proryv
6.1
Proryv
, 1986
Proryv
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.1
Cast
Oleg Borisov
Boris Poluektov
Andrei Rostotsky
Dmitri Martynov
Yuriy Demich
Vyacheslav Yurasov
Mikhail Danilov
Marchuk
Aleksandr Susnin
Ignat Osmyorkin
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Vyazigin
Vladimir Baranov
Sherstobitov
Andrey Krasko
Bronislav Kostromin
Andrey Krasko
Bronislav Kostromin
Valery Kravchenko
Morozov
Yuriy Oskin
Meeting Participant
Director
Dmitriy Svetozarov
Writer
Albina Shulgina
Composer
Andrey Makarevich
,
Aleksandr Kutikov
,
Aleksandr Zajtsev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
1986
World premiere
10 September 1986
Release date
10 September 1986
USSR
Production
Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Proryv, Breakthrough, Der Durchbruch, Dramat w metrze, Прорыв, The Breakthrough
More
Film rating
6.1
Rate
11
votes
6.2
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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