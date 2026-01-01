Menu
4.9 IMDb Rating: 4.8
Staying Alive 18+
Synopsis

It's five years later and Tony Manero's Saturday Night Fever is still burning. Now he's strutting toward his biggest challenge yet - succeeding as a dancer on the Broadway stage.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 11 July 1983
Release date
11 July 1983 Russia 12+
9 December 1983 Australia
13 October 1983 Brazil
12 October 1983 France U
13 October 1983 Germany
22 September 1983 Great Britain
26 December 1985 Hungary 12
23 September 1983 Ireland 15
3 December 1983 Japan G
11 July 1983 Kazakhstan
11 July 1983 Sweden 11
11 July 1983 USA
11 July 1983 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $22,000,000
Worldwide Gross $64,893,329
Production Paramount Pictures, Cinema Group Ventures
Also known as
Staying Alive, Sobreviviendo, A Febre Continua, Darche tsotskhali, Életben maradni, Os Embalos de Sábado Continuam, Ostati ziv, Pozostać żywym, Pyretos ta mesanyhta, Saturday Night Fever 2, Saturday Night Fever II, Stayin Alive, Stayin' Alive, Yaşıyorum, Zustat nazivu, Πυρετός τα μεσάνυχτα, Да останеш жив, Остаться в живых, स्टेयिंग अलाइव, ステイン・アライブ, 龍飛鳳舞
Director
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Cast
John Travolta
John Travolta
Cynthia Rhodes
Finola Hughes
Julie Bovasso
Charles Ward
4.9
Quotes
[last lines]
Tony Manero Do you know what I wanna do? You know what I wanna do?
Jackie What?
Tony Manero Strut.
