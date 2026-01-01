It's five years later and Tony Manero's Saturday Night Fever is still burning. Now he's strutting toward his biggest challenge yet - succeeding as a dancer on the Broadway stage.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 33 minutes
Production year1983
World premiere11 July 1983
Release date
11 July 1983
Russia
12+
9 December 1983
Australia
13 October 1983
Brazil
12 October 1983
France
U
13 October 1983
Germany
22 September 1983
Great Britain
26 December 1985
Hungary
12
23 September 1983
Ireland
15
3 December 1983
Japan
G
11 July 1983
Kazakhstan
11 July 1983
Sweden
11
11 July 1983
USA
11 July 1983
Ukraine
MPAAPG
Budget$22,000,000
Worldwide Gross$64,893,329
ProductionParamount Pictures, Cinema Group Ventures
Also known as
Staying Alive, Sobreviviendo, A Febre Continua, Darche tsotskhali, Életben maradni, Os Embalos de Sábado Continuam, Ostati ziv, Pozostać żywym, Pyretos ta mesanyhta, Saturday Night Fever 2, Saturday Night Fever II, Stayin Alive, Stayin' Alive, Yaşıyorum, Zustat nazivu, Πυρετός τα μεσάνυχτα, Да останеш жив, Остаться в живых, स्टेयिंग अलाइव, ステイン・アライブ, 龍飛鳳舞