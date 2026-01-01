Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.5
Kinoafisha
Films
One Time Deal
6.5
One Time Deal
, 1988
Raz na raz ne prikhoditsya
USSR / Comedy, Crime / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.5
Synopsis
A crew of builders in charge of demolition of old buildings in Moscow find hidden treasure inside one of the houses scheduled for demolition. The plot evolves around their attempts to bypass the Soviet authorities and cash the gold.
Expand
Cast
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Papashin
Leonid Kuravlyov
Fedor Romanov
Boryslav Brondukov
Vasya Izmajlov
Lyubov Polishchuk
N. Smirnova
Viktor Kremlyov
Sergeant
Vladimir Burlakov
Aristarkh
Vladimir Ferapontov
Priest
Kapitolina Ilyenko
Old woman on the cemetery
Boris Ivanov
Bald-headed supervisor
Nina Krachkovskaya
Newsdealer
Director
Ara Gabrielyan
Writer
Albert Ivanov
,
Valentin Yezhov
Composer
Evgeniy Krylatov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 17 minutes
Production year
1988
World premiere
1 January 1987
Release date
1 January 1987
Russia
11 November 1987
USA
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Raz na raz ne prikhoditsya, Man hat nicht immer Glück, Раз на раз не приходится, Once upon a time it is not necessary
More
Film rating
6.5
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree