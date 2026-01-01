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Poster of One Time Deal
6.5
Kinoafisha Films One Time Deal
6.5

One Time Deal

, 1988
Raz na raz ne prikhoditsya
USSR / Comedy, Crime / 18+
Poster of One Time Deal
6.5

Synopsis

A crew of builders in charge of demolition of old buildings in Moscow find hidden treasure inside one of the houses scheduled for demolition. The plot evolves around their attempts to bypass the Soviet authorities and cash the gold.

Cast

Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Papashin
Leonid Kuravlyov
Leonid Kuravlyov
Fedor Romanov
Boryslav Brondukov
Boryslav Brondukov
Vasya Izmajlov
Lyubov Polishchuk
Lyubov Polishchuk
N. Smirnova
Viktor Kremlyov
Sergeant
Vladimir Burlakov
Vladimir Burlakov
Aristarkh
Vladimir Ferapontov
Priest
Kapitolina Ilyenko
Old woman on the cemetery
Boris Ivanov
Boris Ivanov
Bald-headed supervisor
Nina Krachkovskaya
Newsdealer
Director Ara Gabrielyan
Writer Albert Ivanov, Valentin Yezhov
Composer Evgeniy Krylatov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 1 January 1987
Release date
1 January 1987 Russia
11 November 1987 USA
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Raz na raz ne prikhoditsya, Man hat nicht immer Glück, Раз на раз не приходится, Once upon a time it is not necessary

Film rating

6.5
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6.5 IMDb
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