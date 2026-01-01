Menu
Poster of Old Letters
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Old Letters

Old Letters

Old Letters 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 4 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 15 December 1981
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Starye pisma, Старые письма
Director
Anatoliy Ivanov
Cast
Andrey Dudarenko
Natalya Varley
Natalya Varley
Irina Bunina
Vyacheslav Yezepov
Vyacheslav Yezepov
Cast and Crew
Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
