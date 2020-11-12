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Poster of Ragtime
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Ragtime
7.6

Ragtime

, 1981
Ragtime
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Ragtime
7.6

Synopsis

A young black pianist becomes embroiled in the lives of an upper-class white family set among the racial tensions, infidelity, violence, and other nostalgic events in early 1900s New York City.

Cast

James Cagney
James Cagney
New York Police Commissioner Rhinelander Waldo
Elizabeth McGovern
Elizabeth McGovern
Evelyn Nesbit
Brad Dourif
Brad Dourif
Younger Brother
James Olson
Father
Howard E. Rollins Jr.
Coalhouse Walker Jr.
Moses Gunn
Booker T. Washington
Kenneth McMillan
Willie Conklin
Pat O'Brien
Delmas
Donald O'Connor
Evelyn's Dance Instructor
Mandy Patinkin
Mandy Patinkin
Tateh
Director Milos Forman
Writer E.L. Doctorow, Michael Weller
Composer Randy Newman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 35 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 20 November 1981
Release date
20 November 1981 Russia 16+
6 January 1982 France
22 January 1983 Japan G
20 November 1981 Kazakhstan
23 September 1982 Netherlands
20 November 1981 USA
20 November 1981 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $14,920,781
Production Dino De Laurentiis Company, Sunley Productions Ltd.
Also known as
Ragtime, Ragtime. Tiempo de injusticia, Ragtime. Tiempo tempestuoso, Bir Zamanlar, Love and Glory, Na Época do Ragtime, Ragtime - hoppets och hatets tid, Ragtime - toivon ja vihan aika, Regtaimas, Vremuri de restriște, Рагтайм, Регтайм, 랙타임, ラグタイム, 爵士年代, Ραγκτάιμ

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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