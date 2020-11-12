7.6Ragtime
Ragtime, 1981
USA / Drama / 18+
Synopsis
A young black pianist becomes embroiled in the lives of an upper-class white family set among the racial tensions, infidelity, violence, and other nostalgic events in early 1900s New York City.
Cast
Moses Gunn
Booker T. Washington
Pat O'Brien
Delmas
Director Milos Forman
Writer E.L. Doctorow, Michael Weller
Composer Randy Newman
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 35 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 20 November 1981
Release date
|20 November 1981
|Russia
|16+
|6 January 1982
|France
|22 January 1983
|Japan
|G
|20 November 1981
|Kazakhstan
|23 September 1982
|Netherlands
|20 November 1981
|USA
|20 November 1981
|Ukraine
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $14,920,781
Production Dino De Laurentiis Company, Sunley Productions Ltd.
Also known as
Ragtime, Ragtime. Tiempo de injusticia, Ragtime. Tiempo tempestuoso, Bir Zamanlar, Love and Glory, Na Época do Ragtime, Ragtime - hoppets och hatets tid, Ragtime - toivon ja vihan aika, Regtaimas, Vremuri de restriște, Рагтайм, Регтайм, 랙타임, ラグタイム, 爵士年代, Ραγκτάιμ
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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