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Poster of Time for rest from Saturday to Monday
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Time for rest from Saturday to Monday
7.0

Time for rest from Saturday to Monday

, 1984
Vremya otdykha s subboty do ponedelnika
USSR / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Time for rest from Saturday to Monday
7.0

Cast

Alla Demidova
Alla Demidova
Anna
Vladislav Strzhelchik
Vladislav Strzhelchik
Aleksey
Aleksey Batalov
Aleksey Batalov
Pavel
Daria Mikhailova
Daria Mikhailova
Tanya
Mikhail Neganov
Pashka
Nina Urgant
Nina Urgant
Igor Kashintsev
Massovik-zateynik
Vasily Shumov
Muzykant rok-grupi
Aleksey Loktyev
Muzykant rok-grupi
Karen Sarkisov
Muzykant rok-grupi
Valeriy Sarkisyan
Muzykant rok-grupi
Director Igor Talankin
Writer Yuriy Nagibin, Igor Talankin
Composer Aleksey Loktyev, Vasily Shumov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 26 November 1984
Release date
26 November 1984 Russia 6+
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Vremya otdykha s subboty do ponedelnika, Dwa dni razem, Rest Time from Saturday Until Monday, Viikonloppu Valamossa, Zürös hétvége, Время отдыха с субботы до понедельника

Film rating

7.0
Rate 15 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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