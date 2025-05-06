Similar films for Time for rest from Saturday to Monday
Solaris Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi, Romantic
1972, USSR
7.0
The Little Golden Calf Comedy
1968, USSR
8.0
Besy Drama
1992, Russia
6.0
Father Sergius Drama
1978, USSR
6.0
Time of Desires Drama
1984, USSR
6.0
Splendid Days Drama
1960, USSR
7.0
The Lady with the Dog Drama, Romantic
1960, USSR
6.0
Late meeting Romantic
1978, USSR
7.0
Pokhorony Stalina Drama, Romantic
1990, USSR
6.0
Den schastya Drama, Romantic
1963, USSR
6.0
Degree of Risk Drama
1969, USSR
7.0
Tchaikovsky Biography, Drama
1969, USSR
6.0