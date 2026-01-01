Menu
Poster of Circle of Two
6.1 IMDb Rating: 5.7
Kinoafisha Films Circle of Two

Circle of Two

Circle of Two 18+
Synopsis

The story of the impossible love between a schoolgirl and a 60-years old painter.
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 7 May 1981
Release date
7 May 1981 USA
MPAA PG
Budget 5,700,000 CAD
Production Film Consortium of Canada, Milton Zyrman Production
Also known as
Circle of Two, Círculo de dos, 2 Herzen voller Liebe, Círculo de Dois Amantes, Ich dwoje, Les ages du coeur, Les âges du coeur, Obsession, Összeesküvők, Quei due, Sta 16 gnorisa ton erota, Suhde, Två generationer, W kręgu dwojga, Поздняя любовь, Свят за двама
Director
Jules Dassin
Cast
Tatum O'Neal
Norma Dell'Agnese
Richard Burton
Richard Burton
Anthony James
Maggie Morris
Similar films for Circle of Two
Lovespell 5.3
Lovespell (1981)
Absolution 6.5
Absolution (1978)
Women of Dolwyn 6.8
Women of Dolwyn (1949)
Ice Palace 6.2
Ice Palace (1960)
The V.I.P.s 6.3
The V.I.P.s (1963)
The Voyage 5.7
The Voyage (1974)
Doctor Faustus 5.5
Doctor Faustus (1968)
The Comedians 6.4
The Comedians (1967)
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? 8.0
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966)
The Sandpiper 6.3
The Sandpiper (1965)
Hamlet 7.5
Hamlet (1964)
Look Back in Anger 7.0
Look Back in Anger (1959)

Quotes
Sarah Norton Have you thought about going to bed with me?
Ashley St. Clair Yes.
Sarah Norton [walks over to the bed] Let's.
Ashley St. Clair Obviously, no.
Sarah Norton Why? Is it because you think I'm a virgin? Because if you think I am...
Ashley St. Clair You are.
Sarah Norton I am.
