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Poster of Silkwood
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Silkwood
7.1

Silkwood

, 1983
Silkwood
USA / Drama, Biography, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Silkwood
7.1

Synopsis

A worker at a plutonium processing plant is purposefully contaminated, psychologically tortured and possibly murdered to prevent her from exposing worker safety violations at the plant.

Cast

Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Karen Silkwood
Kurt Russell
Kurt Russell
Drew Stephens
Cher
Cher
Dolly Pelliker
Fred Ward
Morgan
Diana Scarwid
Angela
Craig T. Nelson
Winston
Ron Silver
Paul Stone
Charles Hallahan
Earl Lapin
Josef Sommer
Max Richter
Sudie Bond
Thelma Rice
Director Mike Nichols
Writer Nora Ephron, Alice Arlen
Composer Georges Delerue
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 11 minutes
Production year 1983
Online premiere 14 December 1983
World premiere 14 December 1983
Release date
14 December 1983 Russia 16+
22 May 1984 France
13 April 1984 Great Britain 15
29 December 1983 Greece
29 March 1984 Italy
14 December 1983 Kazakhstan
6 June 1985 Mexico
22 March 1984 Netherlands
14 December 1983 USA
14 December 1983 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $35,616,970
Production ABC Motion Pictures
Also known as
Silkwood, Силквуд, El caso Silkwood - Escándalo nuclear, Le mystère Silkwood, Chain Reaction, Escándalo nuclear, I exafanisi tis Karen Silkwood, Karen Silkvud, Karen Silkwood, Karen Silkwood 1946-1974, Reacção em Cadeia, Silkwood, accidente nuclear, Silkwood, Retrato de uma Coragem, Silkwood: O Retrato de uma Coragem, Silkwoodová, Tapaus Silkwood, The Karen Silkwood Story, Η εξαφάνιση της Κάρεν Σίλκγουντ, Силкууд, シルクウッド, 丝克伍事件, 絲克伍事件, Silkwood - O Retrato de uma Coragem

Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb

Quotes

Karen Silkwood You think I contaminated myself, you think I did that?
Mace Hurley I think you'd do just about anything to shut down this plant.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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