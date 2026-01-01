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Film rating
7.1
Rate12 votes
7.1IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Karen SilkwoodYou think I contaminated myself, you think I did that?
Mace HurleyI think you'd do just about anything to shut down this plant.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.