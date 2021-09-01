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Poster of Notebook on Cities and Clothes
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Notebook on Cities and Clothes
6.4

Notebook on Cities and Clothes

, 1989
Aufzeichnungen zu Kleidern und Stadten
West Germany, France / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Notebook on Cities and Clothes
6.4

Cast

Wim Wenders
Wim Wenders
Self
Yohji Yamamoto
Self
Director Wim Wenders
Writer Francois Burkhardt, Wim Wenders
Composer Laurent Petitgand
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country West Germany / France
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 20 December 1989
Release date
20 December 1989 Brazil
20 December 1989 France
29 March 1990 Germany
Production Centre Pompidou, Centre de Creation Industrielle, Road Movies Filmproduktion
Also known as
Aufzeichnungen zu Kleidern und Städten, Notebook on Cities and Clothes, A Notebook on Clothes and Cities, Anteckningar om städer och kläder, Appunti di viaggio su moda e città, Carnets de notes sur vêtements et villes, Identidade de Nós Mesmos, Jegyzetek városokról és ruhákról, Notatki o strojach i miastach, Wim Wendersin tyylikirja, Yamamoto - Aufzeichnungen zu Kleidern und Städten, Σημειώσεις για τις πόλεις και τα ρούχα, Записки об одежде и городах, 都市とモードのビデオノート

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021

Quotes

Yohji Yamamoto I feel that my company is not like this
[making an upward point with his hands]
Yohji Yamamoto . I'm not standing at the top of mountain. I'm
[laughing]
Yohji Yamamoto standing like this
[making a valley with his hands]
Yohji Yamamoto . I'm standing here
[indicating at the bottom of the valley shape]
Yohji Yamamoto . So everything I can do it just falls down altogether, or to make it small like this
[indicating a valley shape with hands, and then curling fingers up to enclose the top]
Yohji Yamamoto . To make it easy to hold.
Wim Wenders In Japanese, the name 'Yamamoto' means, 'at the foot of the mountain'.
Yohji Yamamoto The perfect symmetry object, this is in human being; they aren't beautiful for me. Everything should be asymmetry. Maybe I'm missing some of English vocabulary. Some precious feeling of human beings, like graceful, or decent, or kind, or gentle - those are coming from asymmetry. Balance... I feel it. So when the thing is made in perfect symmetry object, that means... for me that means ugly. Because you don't fit the human beings hands, or sweat, or 'something' to make this. Because, if you are human beings you cannot make perfect things. Things come out like this
[leans to one side]
Yohji Yamamoto . So that makes me very emotional. That makes me love it. So, when I make something with a little bit of symmetry, finally; I always want to break. To destroy a little.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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