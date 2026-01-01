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Poster of Chuchelo-myauchelo
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Chuchelo-myauchelo
6.8

Chuchelo-myauchelo

, 1982
Chuchelo-myauchelo
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Chuchelo-myauchelo
6.8

Cast

Nikolay Grabbe
The Loader
Elena Stepanenko
The Girl
Natalya Chenchik
Chuchelo-Myauchelo
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
The Loader
Director Inessa Kovalevskaya
Writer Vladimir Alenikov
Composer Igor Kosmachyov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1982
Also known as
Chuchelo-myauchelo, Scarecrow-Meow, Чучело-Мяучело, Näotu näuguja

Cartoon rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
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Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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