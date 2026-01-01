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6.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Chuchelo-myauchelo
6.8
Chuchelo-myauchelo
, 1982
Chuchelo-myauchelo
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
6.8
Cast
Nikolay Grabbe
The Loader
Elena Stepanenko
The Girl
Natalya Chenchik
Chuchelo-Myauchelo
Georgy Vitsin
The Loader
Director
Inessa Kovalevskaya
Writer
Vladimir Alenikov
Composer
Igor Kosmachyov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1982
Also known as
Chuchelo-myauchelo, Scarecrow-Meow, Чучело-Мяучело, Näotu näuguja
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Cartoon rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
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