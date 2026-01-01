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6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Private Life
6.9
Private Life
, 1982
Chastnaya zhizn
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
6.9
Cast
Mikhail Ulyanov
Sergey Nikitich Abrikosov
Iya Savvina
Natalya Ilyinichna
Irina Gubanova
Nelli Petrovna
Tatyana Dogileva
Vika
Aleksei Blokhin
Igor
Elena Sanaeva
Marina
Liliya Gritsenko
Marya Andreyevna
Yevgeni Lazarev
Viktor Sergeyevich
Mikhail Zimin
Valentina Brusnika
zhena Alekseya
Vladimir Kuznetsov
Kontrolyor
Director
Yuli Raizman
Writer
Anatoli Grebnev
,
Yuli Raizman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
1982
World premiere
21 August 1982
Release date
21 August 1982
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Chastnaya zhizn, Private Life, Частная жизнь, Ein Privatleben, La vida privada, La vie privée, Magánélet, Privatleben, Privatliv, Vida Privada, Życie osobiste, 解任
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
11
votes
6.9
IMDb
Quotes
Sergey Nikitich Abrikosov
Do you want to know the truth? I don't know how to live.
Showtimes
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