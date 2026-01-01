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Poster of Private Life
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Private Life
6.9

Private Life

, 1982
Chastnaya zhizn
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Private Life
6.9

Cast

Mikhail Ulyanov
Mikhail Ulyanov
Sergey Nikitich Abrikosov
Iya Savvina
Iya Savvina
Natalya Ilyinichna
Irina Gubanova
Irina Gubanova
Nelli Petrovna
Tatyana Dogileva
Tatyana Dogileva
Vika
Aleksei Blokhin
Igor
Elena Sanaeva
Elena Sanaeva
Marina
Liliya Gritsenko
Marya Andreyevna
Yevgeni Lazarev
Viktor Sergeyevich
Mikhail Zimin
Valentina Brusnika
zhena Alekseya
Vladimir Kuznetsov
Kontrolyor
Director Yuli Raizman
Writer Anatoli Grebnev, Yuli Raizman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 21 August 1982
Release date
21 August 1982 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Chastnaya zhizn, Private Life, Частная жизнь, Ein Privatleben, La vida privada, La vie privée, Magánélet, Privatleben, Privatliv, Vida Privada, Życie osobiste, 解任

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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