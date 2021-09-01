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6.9
Kinoafisha Films Etwas wird sichtbar
6.9

Etwas wird sichtbar

, 1981
Etwas wird sichtbar
West Germany / Documentary / 18+
6.9

Cast

Marcel Werner
Hanns Zischler
Inga Humpe
Bruno Ganz
Bruno Ganz
Till Hagen
Narrator
Frank Arnold
Hartmut Bitomsky
Gerd Volker Bussäus
Harun Farocki
Ernst Helter
Director Harun Farocki
Writer Harun Farocki
Composer Markus Spies
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country West Germany
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 24 January 1982
Release date
24 January 1982 Germany
Production Harun Farocki Filmproduktion, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF)
Also known as
Etwas wird sichtbar, Пред очите ви

Film rating

6.9
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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