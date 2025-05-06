Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of An Umbrella for Lovers
6.4
Kinoafisha Films An Umbrella for Lovers
6.4

An Umbrella for Lovers

, 1986
Zontik dlya novobrachnykh
USSR / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of An Umbrella for Lovers
6.4

Cast

Aleksey Batalov
Aleksey Batalov
Dmitriy Pavlovich Kraskov - vrach-narkolog
Nijolė Oželytė-Vaitiekūnienė
Vera
Vera Glagoleva
Vera Glagoleva
Zoya
Nikita Mikhaylovsky
Nikita Mikhaylovsky
Tolya
Vyacheslav Yezepov
Vyacheslav Yezepov
Yuriy Danilovich
Vladimir Nosik
Vladimir Nosik
Frolikov - militsioner
Igor Nefyodov
Gosha
Alla Meshcheryakova
Alla Meshcheryakova
zhena Kraskova
Galina Petrova
Galina Petrova
Lida
Galina Dyomina
maty Very
Director Rodion Nahapetov
Writer Ramiz Fataliyev
Composer Isaac Schwarts
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 13 October 1986
Release date
15 November 1986 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Zontik dlya novobrachnykh, An Umbrella for Lovers, Ein Regenschirm für Verliebte, Sateenvarjo kahdelle, Зонтик для новобрачных

Film rating

6.4
Rate 13 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for An Umbrella for Lovers

The Wife Has Left
The Wife Has Left Romantic, Drama
1979, USSR
7.4
The Key That Should Not Be Handed On
The Key That Should Not Be Handed On Drama, Family
1976, USSR
6.7
Do Not Shoot at White Swans
Do Not Shoot at White Swans Drama
1980, USSR
7.5
At the World's Limit
At the World's Limit Romantic
1975, USSR
6.7
Udachnyy obmen
Udachnyy obmen Romantic
2007, Russia
5.8
The Night of Questions...
The Night of Questions... Romantic
1993, Ukraine
7.1
Zhenskiy den
Zhenskiy den Romantic
2013, Russia
0.0
No Return
No Return Romantic
1973, USSR
5.5
Den schastya
Den schastya Drama, Romantic
1963, USSR
6.8
The Lady with the Dog
The Lady with the Dog Drama, Romantic
1960, USSR
6.5
Tolko ne ukhodi...
Tolko ne ukhodi... Romantic
1992, Russia
5.6
Soshedshie s nebes
Soshedshie s nebes Drama
1986, USSR
7.5
Race To Monte Carlo
Race To Monte Carlo
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Ruki vverh 2
Ruki vverh 2
2026, Russia, Biography
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
The Last Whale Singer
The Last Whale Singer
2026, Canada / Czechia / Germany, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more