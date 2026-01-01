ProductionAjar Inc., Compañía Iberoamericana de TV, Movies Film Productions
Also known as
L.A. Takedown, Made in L.A., Aconteceu em Los Angeles, Corrupción en Los Ángeles, Crimewave, Justiceiro de Los Angeles, L.A. Crimewave, Les rues de L.A., Obračun u L.A.-u, Os Tiras de Los Angeles, Sei solo, agente Vincent, Showdown in L.A., Wydarzyło się w Los Angeles, Сделано в Лос-Анджелесе, Удар в Лос Анджелис, Хвиля злочинності, メイド・イン・L.A.
Film rating
6.3
Rate15 votes
6IMDb
Quotes
Detective Arriaga[into phone/greeting]Raymond, you "Degenerate". Goodmorning.
Detective Arriaga[louder]Raymond, wakeup!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.