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Poster of L.A. Takedown
6.3
Kinoafisha Films L.A. Takedown
6.3

L.A. Takedown

, 1989
L.A. Takedown
USA / Crime, Drama, Action / 18+
Poster of L.A. Takedown
6.3

Cast

Scott Plank
Sgt. Vincent Hanna
Alex McArthur
Patrick McLaren
Michael Rooker
Michael Rooker
Bosko
Vincent Guastaferro
Michael Cerrito
Richard Chaves
Det. Lou Casals
Victor Rivers
Detective Arriaga
Laura Harrington
Eady
Daniel Baldwin
Daniel Baldwin
Det. Bobby Schwartz
Peter Dobson
Xander Berkeley
Xander Berkeley
Juan Fernández de Alarcon
Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa
Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa
Director Michael Mann
Writer Michael Mann
Composer Tim Truman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 27 August 1989
Production Ajar Inc., Compañía Iberoamericana de TV, Movies Film Productions
Also known as
L.A. Takedown, Made in L.A., Aconteceu em Los Angeles, Corrupción en Los Ángeles, Crimewave, Justiceiro de Los Angeles, L.A. Crimewave, Les rues de L.A., Obračun u L.A.-u, Os Tiras de Los Angeles, Sei solo, agente Vincent, Showdown in L.A., Wydarzyło się w Los Angeles, Сделано в Лос-Анджелесе, Удар в Лос Анджелис, Хвиля злочинності, メイド・イン・L.A.

Film rating

6.3
Rate 15 votes
6 IMDb

Quotes

Detective Arriaga [into phone/greeting] Raymond, you "Degenerate". Goodmorning.
Detective Arriaga [louder] Raymond, wakeup!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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