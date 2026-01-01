Menu
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
I’ll Wait for You…
I’ll Wait for You…
18+
Romantic
War
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 4 minutes
Production year
1982
World premiere
23 February 1983
Release date
23 February 1983
Russia
23 February 1983
USSR
Production
Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Ya vas dozhdus, Я вас дождусь
Director
Yakov Segel
Cast
Artur Bogatov
Ekaterina Valyuzhinich
Zinoviy Gerdt
Liliana Alyoshnikova
Similar films for I’ll Wait for You…
6.9
Zhivaya voda
(1971)
7.0
Life and Extraordinary Adventures of Private Ivan Chonkin
(1994)
7.4
Proshchayte, golubi
(1961)
7.6
Gorodskoy romans
(1970)
7.0
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
