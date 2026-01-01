Menu
I’ll Wait for You…

I’ll Wait for You… 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 4 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 23 February 1983
Release date
23 February 1983 Russia
23 February 1983 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Ya vas dozhdus, Я вас дождусь
Director
Yakov Segel
Cast
Artur Bogatov
Ekaterina Valyuzhinich
Zinoviy Gerdt
Zinoviy Gerdt
Liliana Alyoshnikova
Cast and Crew
Similar films for I’ll Wait for You…
Zhivaya voda 6.9
Zhivaya voda (1971)
Life and Extraordinary Adventures of Private Ivan Chonkin 7.0
Life and Extraordinary Adventures of Private Ivan Chonkin (1994)
Proshchayte, golubi 7.4
Proshchayte, golubi (1961)
Gorodskoy romans 7.6
Gorodskoy romans (1970)

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
