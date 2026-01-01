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Poster of Detskiy mir
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Detskiy mir
7.3

Detskiy mir

, 1982
Detskiy mir
USSR / Family, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Detskiy mir
7.3

Cast

Yuriy Potyomkin
Yelena Kuzmina
Donatas Banionis
Donatas Banionis
Mikhail Rasporkin
Natalya Gundareva
Natalya Gundareva
Lyulya (Lyudmila Yakovlevna)
Valeriy Zolotukhin
Valeriy Zolotukhin
Chatyrkin
Valentina Talyzina
Valentina Talyzina
Mila Goryayeva - podruga Lyudmily
Lyubov Sokolova
Lyubov Sokolova
Anonina Vasilyevna
Zinaida Anatolevna Slavina
Zavedyushchaya skladom detskiy igrushek
Lyubov Omelchenko
Viktoriya Dukhina
Yelena Vladimirovna
Lidiya Ezhevskaya
Vladimir Anis'ko
Nikolay Deryugin
Director Valeri Kremnyov
Writer Rita Belyakovskaya
Composer Yuriy Saulskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 21 March 1982
Release date
21 March 1982 Russia
21 March 1982 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Detskiy mir, Детский мир

Film rating

7.3
Rate 14 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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