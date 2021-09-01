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Poster of Salvador
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Salvador
7.4

Salvador

, 1986
Salvador
Great Britain, USA / Thriller, Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Salvador
7.4

Synopsis

An American photojournalist gets caught in a political struggle at El Salvador in 1980.

Cast

James Woods
James Woods
Richard Boyle
James Belushi
James Belushi
Dr. Rock
Michael Murphy
Michael Murphy
Ambassador Thomas Kelly
John Savage
John Savage
John Cassady
Elpidia Carrillo
Elpidia Carrillo
María
Tony Plana
Tony Plana
Major Max
Colby Chester
Jack Morgan
Cynthia Gibb
Cathy Moore
Will MacMillan
Col. Hyde
Valerie Wildman
Pauline Axelrod
Director Oliver Stone
Writer Oliver Stone, Richard Boyle
Composer Georges Delerue
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 28 February 1986
Release date
28 February 1986 Russia 18+
12 June 1986 Argentina +16
11 September 1986 Australia
11 July 1986 Denmark
21 May 1986 France
11 June 1987 Germany
18 August 1986 Great Britain
30 November 1986 Hong Kong
30 January 1987 Ireland 16
22 January 1987 Italy
17 October 1987 Japan
28 February 1986 Kazakhstan
16 July 1987 Netherlands
23 October 1986 Norway 18
26 March 1992 Philippines R-18
8 May 1987 Portugal
16 July 1988 South Korea 18
5 March 1987 Spain
22 September 1986 Sweden
23 April 1986 USA
25 April 1988 USSR
28 February 1986 Ukraine
18 August 1987 Uruguay
MPAA R
Budget $4,500,000
Worldwide Gross $1,500,000
Production Cinema '84, Estudios Churubusco Azteca S.A., Hemdale
Also known as
Salvador, Сальвадор, Guns, Goons, Gold, Outpost: Salvador, Salvador: O Martírio de um Povo, Salwador, Sarubadoru/Haruka naru Hibi, Σαλβαδόρ, Салвадор, サルバドル 遥かなる日々, 突破煉獄, 萨尔瓦多, Salvador (1986), Salvador - O Martírio de um Povo

Film rating

7.4
Rate 15 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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