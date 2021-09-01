ProductionCinema '84, Estudios Churubusco Azteca S.A., Hemdale
Also known as
Salvador, Сальвадор, Guns, Goons, Gold, Outpost: Salvador, Salvador: O Martírio de um Povo, Salwador, Sarubadoru/Haruka naru Hibi, Σαλβαδόρ, Салвадор, サルバドル 遥かなる日々, 突破煉獄, 萨尔瓦多, Salvador (1986), Salvador - O Martírio de um Povo
Film rating
7.4
Rate15 votes
7.3IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Quotes
John CassadyYou gotta get close to get the truth. You get too close, you die.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.